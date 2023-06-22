International lenders continue to pour money into meat and milk, despite climate pledges

The world’s largest development banks have agreed to send their financial support to businesses that promise to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

But a new analysis released Wednesday by animal protection and environmental groups says those banks have given billions to big livestock and grain companies that expand greenhouse gas-intensive farming systems.

of REPORTresearched and written for the Stop Financing Factory Farming campaign, reveals that the world’s top development banks, those that support private sector projects in developing countries, invested $4.6 billion between 2010 and 2021 in agriculture, with the majority its flows into large corporations, including Smithfield, Danone. and wheat giant Louis Dreyfus.

The banks include IDB Invest, a subsidiary of the Inter-American Development Bank, and the International Finance Corporation (IFC), the private finance arm of the World Bank, which together provided $2.6 billion to major meat and dairy producers, the report said. .

Among the many recent grants was one for $200 million to Netherlands-based Louis Dreyfus to produce soybeans and corn from the Cerrado, a biodiversity-rich region in Brazil where roughly half of the forests have been cleared for agriculture. Most of the grain is poured into Europe to feed livestock in large industrial operations there, the groups say.

It is certainly wrong to fund the overconsumption of meat in Europe, said Kari Hamerschlag, co-author of the report and deputy director of the food and agriculture program at Friends of the Earth. This is not how development money should be channeled.

Starting in 2021 at a meeting of public development institutions called Finance in the Joint Summit, the world’s major multilateral development banks, including the World Bank, agreed to adhere to harmonized methodologies that lay out how their financial support will help meet the 2015 goals. The Paris climate agreement.

But these methodologies, the new report says, do not preclude investment in industrial livestock and the grain operations that support them, despite their climate impacts. The report also finds that banks do not require their customers to report emissions from the entirety of their operations or their supply chains, including the most emissions-intensive parts or those related to deforestation. Nor do they ask them to commit to absolute emission reduction targets.

They claim they are aligning their investments with the Paris Agreement and continue to invest in these sectors without demanding strict climate mitigation measures, Hamerschlag said.

Under these methodologies, banks allow investments to be considered Paris-aligned, including those in cattle and dairy operations that are particularly emission-intensive due to methane from cow scat. They also allow pig and poultry operations to be considered linked to Paris, even though their manure disposal systems emit methane and the grain used to feed the animals is often linked to deforestation in South America.

We really see it [banks] failing, at least on the part of the private sector, to support the kind of change needed in the global agricultural system to support people and the planet, said Ladd Connell, environment director at the Bank Information Center, a watchdog group that tracks financial institutions international. Instead, they are largely supporting business as usual, among major agro-industries, with minimal attention to impacts on local communities.

The Connells group, he explained, worked to stop IDB Invest from backing Marfrig, one of Brazil’s biggest beef producers, which has been accused of buying from farmers who cut down the Amazon rainforest to graze cattle.

Development banks talk about the challenge they face. With a growing global population and increasing demand for protein, especially in developing countries, they are forced to support jobs and food production.

IFC is a development institution committed to the goals of ending extreme poverty and increasing shared prosperity in developing and emerging markets, a bank spokesperson wrote in a statement. To achieve our commitment to the alignment of the Paris Agreement, IFC expects its investee companies to reduce [greenhouse gas] intensity and adoption of climate resilient practices. Our investments in the livestock sector aim to replace inefficient production processes with more efficient practices, a key step in reducing [greenhouse gas] emissions intensity supporting people’s livelihoods, food needs and economic development.

But the new report insists that meeting the Paris climate agreement’s goal of keeping global warming to within 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels can only be achieved if emissions from livestock production, which globally emits between 10 and 20 percent of all greenhouse gas emissions.

The authors point to a 2020 study published in science, saying that animal emissions, on their current upward trajectory, could make it impossible to keep global warming to the 1.5 degree Celsius target, even if fossil fuel emissions were halted immediately. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations have said that meat and dairy consumption should be reduced, especially in higher-income countries. The IDB’s own research suggests that meat and dairy consumption, even in less affluent countries, including China and Latin America, must also be reduced in order to meet these goals.

Hamerschlag noted that a global summit is scheduled to begin in Paris on Thursday, at which global leaders will discuss how to fix the international financial system to address climate change in developing countries.

My guess is that food and ag will hardly be mentioned, she said. They will focus on the energy transition and the reduction of fossil fuels, which is important. But we have yet to get world leaders and even some people in civil society to understand that unless we reduce greenhouse gas emissions associated with agriculture, especially livestock, we cannot meet the 1.5 degree targets.