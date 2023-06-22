News about HammerHead, Avanti International and more





The HammerHead facility is fully operational

A new HammerHead-less Order Fulfillment Center located in Fresno, California is now fully operational. This is the fourth OFC to serve HammerHead customers, joining two East Coast OFCs and one location in Canada. According to a press release, the Fresno OFC covers Montana directly south to New Mexico and all states to the west, including Hawaii. Rename Alchemy Spetec as Alchatek

Alchemy Spetec is changing its name and rebranding as Alchatek, to reflect a streamlined focus on a growing portfolio of advanced construction technologies. Alchatek will continue to offer chemical grouts for geotechnical applications, leak sealing and seawalls, adding to its product offering to provide growth opportunities for customers. Offering solutions from its headquarters in Tucker, Georgia, and a West Coast manufacturing facility in Reno, Nevada, Alchatek provides products and solutions for leak sealing, soil stabilization, concrete lifting and seawall repair. MAB celebrates its 15th anniversary

The Municipal Advisory Board celebrates its 15th anniversary this year. Formed on May 1, 2008, MAB serves as an independent, non-commercial advisor to the Municipal and Industrial Division of the Plastics Pipe Institute and is comprised of industry experts who volunteer their time and expertise to improve the design, installation and operation of municipal HDPE water piping systems. Avanti introduces two new leaders

Avanti International has appointed two managers to its team. Northeast Regional Manager Keith Sisson has been a member of the Avantis sales and support team since 2015. For the past several years, Sisson has served as the West/South Central Regional Manager. In his new role, he will serve the following states: Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont and Washington, DC West/South Central Manager Regional Billy Jalomo has been part of the logistics/procurement team at Avanti since 2016 and has transitioned into the role of regional manager for the West and South Central states including Alaska, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana. , New Mexico, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wyoming. The recipients of the Explore The Trades Skills Lab, built with Ferguson grants, have been announced

The Explore The Trades Skills Lab, built with Ferguson grants announced in May. Explore The Trades is a non-profit organization focused on bridging the technical talent gap in the plumbing, heating, cooling and electrical service trades. Ferguson is committed to strengthening the communities in which its branches are located. Together, both organizations are dedicated to building the next generation of plumbing and HVAC technicians. The following schools received grants this year for plumbing programs: Bronx Design and Construction High School, New York; High School Franklin Co., Virginia; Hastings High School, Michigan; Lyman High School, Florida; Milford Mill Academy, Maryland; Roxbury High School, New Jersey; West Lincoln High School, North Carolina; and Western School of Engineering and Environmental Sciences, Maryland. These schools were awarded for HVAC programs: Carroll Co. Career and Technical Center, Maryland; Somerset Co. Technical High School, Maryland; and SVHEC Career Tech Academy, Virginia.

