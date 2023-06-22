FIU ranks first among Florida’s public universities FIU news





FIU has earned the highest score in the State University System according to the Florida Board of Governors performance-based funding (PBF) metrics.. In Florida, state universities are rated on key metrics, including four-year graduation rates, retention rates, student cost of attendance and graduate employment. This year, FIU earned 95 points – a four-point improvement over the university’s PBF score last year. FIU has been ranked in the top three universities in the state for the past three years, with the highest ever score in funding performance history – 99 points – in 2021. It comes after Florida was named the No. 1 state for education in top by US News and World Report for the seventh year in a row. “Our efforts to address the academic, research and operational needs of our university — with a strong focus on student success — have paid off,” said FIU President Kenneth A. Jessell. “These results highlight that at FIU we are forward-thinking, innovative and unstoppable.” The news is another accolade during an academic year full of historic FIU accomplishments that included successes in specific program rankings as well as university-wide improvements.



Last fall, FIU became the fastest-growing university in US News & World Report’s ranking of public universities, jumping 62 places in the past 10 years. Then, in May, FIU Law climbed 38 spots to rank 60th among the nation’s law schools — and 32nd among public schools — according to the U.S. News and World Report. This places FIU Law among the top three law schools in the state. Washington Monthly’s college guide, which ranked FIU no. 32 nationally in their annual survey, looks at a college or university’s contribution to the public good in three broad categories: social mobility, research and providing opportunities for public service. Degree Choices also ranked FIU no. 8 nationally for student return on investment, based on the cost of attendance and the earnings a student can expect. Earlier this month, based on the Sustainable Development Goals, FIU was ranked second in the world for impact on Life under waterNo. 7 for impact on Clean water and sewage and no. 12 for impact on Life on earth.

