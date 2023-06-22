Tampa International Airport will close the airstrip for repairs after the power outage

A power outage at Tampa International Airport on Wednesday night disrupted airport operations and caused some delays for travelers.

The outage, which airport officials said may have been related to the recent storms, occurred shortly after 9 p.m. and affected the main terminal, airsides, rental car center and train systems. All areas of the airport had power restored around 2 a.m., according to the airports Twitter account.

The airport will temporarily close a portion of the runway Thursday night after the unprecedented disruption, John Tiliacos, the airport’s executive vice president of operations, said at a news conference Thursday.

Airside F serving international flights will have a scheduled power outage for electrical repairs beginning at 6:00 p.m. The airport is working with customs and airlines to move operations to another terminal, Tiliacos said. Travelers should check with their airlines for flight changes.

We expect our passengers’ experience to be quite smooth when they depart later today, Tiliacos said.

Most airport operations have returned to normal, although there are still extensive repairs to be done by TECO at Airside F.

We have to repair a lot of equipment and replace it and also replace some cables, Tampa Electric airport manager Drew Sirianni said.

Repairs should take about seven hours, Sirianni said.

Sirianni said they have yet to find the cause of the outage, although they are looking at the storms that hit the region.

It was not yet certain whether it was lightning or water intrusion, Sirianni said.

Normally when there is an outage, the airport has a loop that detects problems and has a backup to restore power. That was not the case Wednesday night for Airside A and F, Sirianni said. Airside A was quickly restored by TECO, but it took longer for Airside F, where they found more damage.

TPA is currently experiencing a power outage affecting the Main Terminal and Airsides. Our teams are evaluating the issue and working to resolve the outage as soon as possible. We will provide updates here on our Twitter account. — Tampa International Airport (@FlyTPA) June 22, 2023

What happened tonight was truly unusual, Adam Bouchard, the airport’s vice president of operations, told reporters Wednesday night. It’s never happened before that we know of.

All flights affected by the start of the power outage had been handled and assisted by about 11:45 p.m., Bouchard said. At the time, the airport was working to board the last delayed flights, which were about 30 to 45 minutes behind schedule.

While power was out at the airport, operations continued on emergency generator power, Bouchard said. The generators can power emergency lighting and power, though they can only support a few aircraft bridges that you use to walk on and off a plane at a time, Bouchard said.

“We can’t use all the airbridges on any airframe, just the power draw is very essential,” Bouchard said.

Keeping aircraft on bridges meant fewer gates could be used and caused more delays, Bouchard said. The airport could only park about three planes at a time and get those passengers off the plane. After those passengers left the planes, airport staff moved on to the next flight.