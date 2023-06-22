The financial system must evolve in a giant step towards global justice: Guterres

Speaking at the Paris Financial Summit, Mr. Guterres said many African countries were spending more on debt service than on desperately needed health care, and that more than 50 countries were either in default or dangerously close to it.

The UN chief called for a debt relief mechanism that supports payment suspensions, longer loan terms and lower rates to make borrowing more affordable for poorer nations as well increasing access to liquidity for developing countries through the special drawing rights of International Monetary Funds.

Even Mr. Guterres repeated his Urgent call to end fossil fuel subsidies and increase funding for climate adaptation for vulnerable countries.

Steps to defeat poverty, hunger

Taken together, these steps would help to defeat poverty and hunger, lift emerging and developing economies, and support investments in health, education and climate action, he said, stressing that the measures would enable a giant step towards global justice.

Doing nothing is simply not an option and halfway to getting to 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) they are getting further away by the day, he warned delegates at the Summit on a New Global Financing Pact.

He said it was clear that the international financial architecture built after World War II had failed in its mission to provide a global safety net for developing countries.

It essentially reflects, albeit with some changes, the political and economic power dynamics of the time when three-quarters of today’s nations were around the Bretton Woods table.

Outdated, dysfunctional, unfair

Nearly 80 years later, the global financial architecture is outdated, dysfunctional and unfair. It is no longer able to meet the needs of the 21st century world: a multipolar world characterized by deeply integrated economies and financial markets. But also characterized by geopolitical tensions and rising systemic risks.

He warned that the current global financial system exacerbates inequalities, denying poorer countries the credit and debt support they need and deserve.

European citizens received almost 13 times more than African citizens under the current special drawing rights rules to deal with recent crises, a situation that is deeply immoral said Mr. Guterres.

A financial architecture that does not represent today’s world is in danger of leading to its fragmentation in a world where geopolitics is itself a fragmentation factor.

There is no solution without reforms

will have no serious solution to this crisis without serious reforms.

He said that change would not happen quickly and was a matter of power and political will.

But as we work toward the deep reforms that are needed, we can take urgent action today to meet the urgent needs of emerging and developing economies.

He said richer countries could create a truly effective and efficient debt relief mechanism that supports payment suspensions, longer lending terms and lower rates, including middle-income countries with weak particular, that is, in relation to the climate.

Development and climate finance can be better capitalized and development banks reformed, allowing for better coordination. he said credit rating agencies had become deeply biasedand contributed to many of the recent financial crises, rather than helping to avert them.

He said taking immediate action toward wholesale reform could curb hunger, lift developing and emerging economies, and support investments in health, education and climate action.

We can take action now and take a giant step towards global justice.

The UN chief said he was aware of the scale of the challenges the international community is now facing.

Urgent action

The power dynamics and constraints on global cooperation in today’s world make the problems more difficult to solve. But solutions are not impossible. And we can start now.

He said that the next two days of discussion could deliver results for millions of people in need.

I invite you to make this meeting not just onewhat do you do?for change, but awar cry a call for urgent actionsaid the Secretary General at the Summit.

We are in a moment of truth and reckoning. Together, we can make it a moment of hope.

Top Paris School welcomes Guterres

The UN chief shared his views on the state of world affairs in general later in the day in the French capital, receiving a warm welcome at the famous Paris School of International Affairs, Sciences Po.

In a speech and taking questions from students, he presented ideas for transforming multilateralism to make it relevant to today’s global challenges. You can watch it all here on UN Web TV: