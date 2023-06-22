The City of Burnaby proposes the creation of a municipal housing authority





The Burnaby Housing Authority would help more residents find affordable housing in Burnaby Burnaby City Council has approved in principle a plan to create a municipal housing authority to help create safer, purpose-built housing in Burnaby, including off-market rental units, owner-occupied units that are not on the market and rental units on the market. Council will seek community input on the proposal this summer to help the city build a business case and submit the required application to the Province this fall. The Burnaby Housing Needs Report 2021 showed us that, over the next 5 to 10 years, the greatest demand for housing will be among those who can least afford it, said Mayor Mike Hurley. The proposed Burnaby Housing Authority will help us achieve our vision of Burnaby being a place where everyone can find a home, afford a home and feel at home. After researching various options for closing Burnabys housing gap, city staff concluded that creating a housing authority as a municipal corporation would best accomplish the goal of creating more units faster than current housing partnerships. the city. The main benefits of a municipal corporation are that it would allow the city to: own Burnaby Housing Authority (BHA)

access additional housing expertise, resources and innovation

minimize and allocate risk Municipalities can apply to the provincial government to create municipal corporations to achieve public benefits such as affordable housing. Municipal housing authorities exist elsewhere in BC, such as the Whistler Housing Authority, which aims to provide workforce housing, and the Metro Vancouver Housing Corporation, which provides housing for diverse, mixed-income communities, including families, the elderly and people with disabilities. As proposed, the BHA would focus on 4 main functions to acquire land and units, develop new units, operate near-market units and market units, and administer non-market units. The aim of the BHA would be to create new housing through co-operation not competition with other levels of government, the community housing sector and the development industry. Learn more: burnaby.ca/home authority For more information contact:

