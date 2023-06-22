Covid-19 inquiry: Experts clash with political leaders on the effects of austerity measures

This week the UK public inquiry into Covid-19 got off to a flying start, hearing evidence from high-profile witnesses. Gareth Iacobucci summarizes the main developments

Medical experts and leaders have slammed former UK prime minister David Cameron and his chancellor George Osborne after they denied the austerity program they implemented while in government had any negative effect on the UK’s preparedness for the Covid-19 pandemic.

Between June 19 and 21 the inquiry heard evidence from Cameron and Osborne, who were prime minister and chancellor from 2010 to 2016, along with Jeremy Hunt, the current chancellor, who served as England’s health and social care secretary between 2012 and 2018 , and Sally. Davies, England’s chief medical officer from 2011 to 2019.

The impact of austerity measures Challenged by barrister Kate Blackwell KC about pandemic preparedness under their watch and the straining effects on the NHS, social care and health inequalities, Cameron and Osborne issued a staunch defense of the agenda they implemented from 2010 onwards in response to the crisis financial that started in 2008. Asked if he agreed that austerity had left the UK with depleted health and social capacity and rising inequality, Osborne replied: I absolutely reject that. If we did not have a clear plan to put public finances on a sustainable path, then Britain could have experienced a fiscal crisis and we would not have had the fiscal space to deal with the coronavirus pandemic when it hit seven years later, he said. Osborne’s claim that there was no link between austerity and the effects of Covid being felt most strongly by the most disadvantaged people in society was described as shocking by BMA president Martin McKee. The removal of the social safety net, the cutting and reallocation of public health budgets, the underfunding of public services all had their greatest impact on the most disadvantaged, McKee said. Tens of thousands of excess deaths in the poorest areas were attributed to austerity policies even before the pandemic hit, with poor health among the main causes. Austerity left the poorest exposed to the worst of this disaster. In the decade after 2010 life expectancy in the UK hardly improved at all, falling further and further behind all other high-income countries except the US. BMA council chairman Phillip Banfield, a consultant obstetrician, struck a similar note. I have seen first hand the damage caused by years of austerity and failure to prioritize the health of nations, he said. The UK was very much on its feet when Covid broke out, and it proved disastrous for the doctors I represent and the millions who suffered from the virus. Michael Marmot, professor of epidemiology at University College London and director of the UCL Institute of Health Equity, whose evidence to the inquiry on 16 June stated that the UK entered the pandemic with depleted public services, health improvement stalled, health inequalities rose and health among the poorest people in a state of decline provided a withering response to the denials of former Tory leaders. David Camerons ignoring of the evidence in his testimony to the Covid inquiry was irritating. George Osborne’s was worse, Marmot said on Twitter.1

Limited NHS funding Cameron and Osborne also defended their funding of the NHS during the austerity period, arguing that unlike other public services, health budgets grew in real terms. Cameron said he did not accept that the health budgets set by his government were insufficient or that they were undermining the NHS’s ability to provide an adequate service leading up to the pandemic. But in an online response, the Nuffield Trusts, Leonora Merry and Sally Gainsbury pointed out that real terms increases in the NHS budget over the 2010s were effectively flat, given rising demand.23 Our own work, and that of many others, has shown that austerity was a contributing factor to the decline in resilience in the NHS in the years leading up to the pandemic, hampering its ability to manage the shock of Covid, they write. Banfield identified labor as a particularly important area of ​​neglect. This failure to ensure that the NHS was adequately staffed and resourced in the decade leading up to the pandemic meant that, when it arrived, it did not have the capacity to meet the tsunami of demand. In her evidence, Davies said the NHS system did not compare favorably internationally in terms of how resilient it was to a pandemic. Compared to similar countries, per 100,000 inhabitants we were at the bottom of the table for the number of doctors, the number of nurses, the number of beds, the number of ITUs, the number of respirators and ventilators, she said. Hunt said he recognized and agreed with Daviess’ concerns and insisted he had tried to address them as health secretary by initiating increases in training places for doctors, nurses and midwives and in the NHS budget. I thought the NHS needed more capacity to increase doctors per head closer to Western European levels. But . . . there was also a financial crisis, so it would take some time to address those issues, he said. I think we need to be better at long-term workforce planning, he added. Banfield, however, gave short shrift to Hunts’ evidence. He blames poor workforce planning, as if he hadn’t been in charge of the health services for six of the last 11 years, and if he hadn’t now, as chancellor, had the power to fund the NHS’s comprehensive workforce plan, so we are still so desperate. waiting for.

Too focused on the flu In their evidence Cameron, Osborne and Hunt all admitted the government made a mistake by focusing on preparing for a flu pandemic at the expense of other potential threats, leaving the UK exposed and vulnerable when Covid struck. Cameron insisted that the planning and resilience architecture he set up in 2010 to see, judge and plan for risks was robust, but added, regret. . . is that more questions were not asked about the type of pandemic we faced. Hunt agreed, echoing comments he made in a 2021 interview BMJ,4 in which he admitted there was groupthink in UK pandemic planning which meant areas such as quarantine, community testing and contact tracing, and the stockpiling of personal protective equipment and ventilators were neglected. We hadn’t thought enough about the other types of pandemics that might emerge and that was, with the benefit of new insight, a completely wrong assumption, Hunt told the inquiry. For example, Hunt said that during the October 2016 intergovernmental exercise Cygnusa to test the UK’s response to a serious flu pandemic, there was no reference to testing or quarantine because there was no asymptomatic period with flu. These are not things we put energy into, Hunt admitted. Hunt said that, before Covid, there was a feeling that, with the possible exception of the United States, there wasn’t a huge amount we could learn from other countries. . . I don’t think people were really registering Korea as a place we could learn from. He said it was highly notable that South Korea, which had the experience of dealing with MERS and SARS outbreaks, avoided a shutdown in the first year of the pandemic because of its large-scale testing and quarantine strategy. Davies agreed that the UK and other rich countries were too focused on the flu. Clearly, we could have thought more. The system, which included me, needed more challenges, she said. During her evidence, Davies also admitted that no one thought about the lockdown during the planning process for future pandemics and that the UK should have balanced biomedical advice more with other factors such as education, the economy and social cohesion. I don’t think we as a nation have considered those issues effectively, she said. The damage I see now in children and students from Covid and the educational impact tells me that education has an incredible job to do. We have damaged a generation and it is terrible.