International
Brinker International announces the offering price of the notes
The Notes will be guaranteed on an unsecured basis by each of the Company’s subsidiaries guaranteeing its revolving credit facility. The net proceeds from the offering of the notes will be used to repay a portion of the outstanding indebtedness under the Company’s revolving credit facility. Closing of the offering of the notes is scheduled to occur on June 27, 2023, subject to customary closing conditions.
The notes have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”) or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in
About Brinker
Brinker International, Inc. is one of the world’s leading casual dining restaurant companies and home to Chili’s® Grill & Bar, Maggiano’s Little Italy® and the It’s Just Wings® virtual brand. Founded in 1975 in
Forward-looking statements
Statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. We intend all forward-looking statements to be covered by the hedge provisions of the Securities and Exchange Reform Act of 1995. All forward-looking statements are made only based on our current plans, expectations, estimates, assumptions and beliefs about future events affecting us as of the date these statements are made and we do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date such statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of events unforeseen. Forward-looking statements are neither predictions nor guarantees of future events or performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from our historical results or from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among other things, prevailing market conditions, risks related to whether the Company will complete the offering of the notes on the expected terms, or at all, and the fact that the Company’s management may have broad discretion in use of the proceeds from any sale of the notes. Other risks and uncertainties include, among others, the impact of general economic conditions, including inflation, on economic activity and our operations; crisis in
FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION CONTACT: MIKA WARE, INVESTOR RELATIONS: [email protected]; MEDIA RELATIONS: [email protected], (800) 775-7290
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/brinker-international-announces-pricing-of-notes-offering-301858656.html
SOURCE Brinker International Payroll Company, LP
