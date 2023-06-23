The exhibit honors the Caribbean children left behind by post-World War II immigrants





As a young child in Jamaica, Evadney Campbell loved when barrels of presents arrived at Christmas from her parents in England. She was thrilled to receive the dolls, English crinoline dresses with ribbons, pretty white stockings and shiny shoes. It wasn’t until years later that Campbell realized the shipments were bitter. For many children growing up in Jamaica and elsewhere in the Caribbean in the 1950s and 60s, those barrels were the only link they had to their parents, who had traveled thousands of miles to Britain in search of better job opportunities. Campbell was not yet a year old when her parents left, and she was not reunited with her parents in England until she was 11. The idea of ​​a mother and father was just an idea. I didn’t know who they were, I didn’t know what they looked like, said Campbell, now 63. You just knew they were in England and you were in Jamaica. Evadney Campbell at the Black Cultural Archive in London. Alberto Pezzali / AP The story of the Campbells is part of a new exhibition at London’s Black Cultural Archive opening on Thursday to coincide with 75 years since the ship Empire Windrush brought the first Caribbean immigrants to a dock in Essex, near London, on 22 June 1948. The ship has since become a symbol of a mass migration movement that saw many Caribbeans take jobs as railway and factory workers, nurses and miners in the UK, at the invitation of the British government to help rebuild the country after the Second World War. Hundreds of thousands settled in the UK and became known as the Windrush generation. Curator Nadine White said that while much has been written about the early pioneers who set out from the Caribbean to contribute to British life, the stories of their children left behind are often overlooked. Her exhibit focuses on the trauma suffered by what are estimated to be thousands of barrel children, named after the shipping containers that were widely used by the Caribbean diaspora to send remittances and gifts home. In many cases, parents left their children at home in the care of relatives because they initially believed that they would simply work away for a few years and return after earning good money abroad. But very soon they started to build a new life in Britain. While many of the youngsters eventually reunited with their parents, others never did. “We’re really talking about the fragmentation of black families, and I think that consequence of serial migration is not in the national conversation about Windrush,” White said. In addition to being uprooted from all things familiar and trying to build relationships with parents and siblings they didn’t know, the newcomer children also struggled to integrate into a hostile society that was much more overtly racist than than any of them had experienced or anticipated. White said.

