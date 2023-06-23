Written statement: Release of discharge data for 2021 (June 22, 2023)

This statement updates the Senedd on the latest greenhouse gas emissions data for Wales.

Territorialemissions datathis week from the National Atmospheric Emissions Inventory (Reports – NAEI, UK (beis.gov.uk) (link is external) shows that in 2021, greenhouse gas emissions were estimated to reach 36.3 million tons of carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) equivalent, a decrease of 35% compared to the base year[1] emissions and an increase of 7% compared to 2020. Despite the increase between 2020 and 2021, Wales’ emissions in 2021 were 6% below pre-pandemic levels in 2019. Most of the increase in 2021 is due to increased emissions from power plants, iron and steel production and road transport, in line with the economic recovery after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Raw data published this week provides the first evidence of Wales’ second carbon performance (2021-25). The second carbon budget is set at an average emissions reduction of 37% over the five-year period, with an ambition to exceed this target. Wales’ carbon budget system looks at 5-year periods to assess performance against the overall emissions trend. The full account of Wales’ net emissions, on which our statutory targets are based, will be published in our final legislative statement at the end of the Carbon Budget 2 delivery period.

Climate change requires everyone to act. The focus is now on delivering Net Zero Wales and maximizing the benefits for communities and nature in the actions we take. The Welsh Government will soon publish our final Public Engagement Climate Strategy, which we consulted on at the end of 2022. This will set out a positive vision for a greener way of life that is fair, inclusive and guided by the guiding principle of leaving no one behind. We will engage people in how to tackle climate change and the role the public can play.

Last year, the Welsh Government also launched a Just Transition Call for Evidence and received over 100 responses from a range of stakeholders. We will publish a summary report in the autumn and look to develop a framework to coordinate action later in the year.

Wales faces different challenges and opportunities to the rest of the UK. In the UK, the traded sector accounts for around 25% of emissions, while in Wales almost half of Wales’ emissions are in the traded sector (46%). This results in significant variability in our emissions, particularly due to the importance and high share of UK industry and manufacturing in our economy and the fact that we are a net exporter of energy products to other areas of the UK. This year’s data shows that the energy supply sector and the business sector accounted for half of our emissions in 2021. Particularly high volatility in these sectors together with sectors that are largely reserved for the UK Government, means that performance against our objectives is unpredictable. This is an important point that the KCC also highlighted in their latest Progress Report. I hope the UK government is ready to play its part, as we are.

The challenge of climate change requires us to work together. This week I am in Brussels as a member of the Steering Group of the Under 2 Coalition. Wales was a founding member of the network, which has now grown to 167 individual countries, accounting for more than 50% of global GDP. Ahead of COP28 and as highlighted by the Glasgow Climate Pact and Sharm el-Sheikh Implementation Plans, urgent action is needed at many levels. We believe that the actions Wales and other members of these networks are taking can create pressure to bring about change at a global level, demonstrating what is possible. Through the international coalitions we are part of, we have been inspired and encouraged and have seen real interest in the action being taken in Wales against fossil fuel extraction, shifting infrastructure investment and pursuing the recovery of our reserves. of natural carbon. Collectively, the wealth of knowledge and expertise in these countries and regions is great and gives me hope that we can fight climate change and set the global path to net zero emissions by 2050.

[1] The base years for UK greenhouse gas emissions are: 1990 for carbon dioxide, methane and nitrous oxide; 1995 for fluorinated gases.