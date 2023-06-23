Remarks at the Summit on a New Global Financial Pact

Speech by Christine Lagarde, ECB President, at the Summit for a New Global Financial Pact in Paris

I am truly honored to be with you here today at this important summit to address the most pressing issue of our time.

Eight years ago in Paris, UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon opened COP21 by declaring that Paris must mark a turning point. [] towards limiting global warming to 1.5 Celsius.[1]

Today, the window of opportunity to achieve this goal is closing before our eyes: The last eight years have been the warmest on record worldwide.[2] and the critical threshold of 1.5 C for annual temperatures is likely to be exceeded in at least one year before 2027.[3]

Record droughts, heat waves and floods are already ravaging the world. They are causing suffering and damage on every continent and serve as a mere glimpse into the future. It is the duty of all to take every possible step to ensure the achievement of the Paris climate goal.

This is not only a matter of justice for future generations, but it is definitely also a matter of justice and responsibility for today. Developing countries are already the most affected by the impact of global warming. One fact is clearly visible: developing countries are willing to bear a disproportionate share of the influence. More than 90% of those who have lost their lives due to extreme weather events over the past half-century have lived in these countries, where more than 70% of reported disasters have occurred.[4]

The way forward is clear: we must move forward with a global transition to ensure that our economies are future-proof. This means not only reducing greenhouse gas emissions to net zero and adapting our economies to protect them from climate change, but also tackling the root causes of the severe destruction of nature that is threatening the vital resources we rely on for our survival. ECB research shows that in Europe alone, over 70% of our economy is highly dependent on nature’s ecosystem services[5] a figure that is likely to be much higher in developing economies.

To meet this challenge, there are at least three levers we can use to raise the funds needed for a green and just transition on a global scale.

First and foremost, it is up to governments to lead the fight against climate change and honor their commitments to finance the transition.

Developed economies must lead by example and honor the $100 billion climate pledge made 14 years ago at COP15 in Copenhagen. Governments must also mobilize private finance by implementing transition policies and creating a sound and sustainable framework to attract capital flows nationally and globally.

Second, governments can push for reform of the multilateral financial architecture.

The G20 this year under the presidency of India can play a key role in unlocking additional funds. Reviewing the capital adequacy frameworks of multilateral development banks may provide such an opportunity. More generally, we need to identify and remove public and private barriers to green finance around the world wherever possible.

Third, central banks around the world can and should, within their mandates, support the greening of the financial system.

The Greening of the Financial System Network, which brings together 127 central banks and supervisors from around the world, has played a crucial role in accelerating global action and will continue to do so.

We at the ECB have also made it a priority to take into account climate change, because (i) it affects inflation; (ii) affect our balance sheet; and (iii) is a financial risk to the banks we supervise. We have adjusted our corporate bond holdings and changed collateral and risk management to better reflect climate risks while providing incentives to support the economy’s green transition. As supervisors, we make sure banks take climate risks into account when making business and lending decisions. We also highlight the impact of climate change on the economy and financial stability. Through our advice, analysis and actions, we aim to manage the financial risks arising from climate change as well as provide evidence to support the need for the transition I just mentioned.

These transformations have occurred within an extremely short period of just a few years, reflecting the growing momentum of our collective global efforts to combat climate change. Today’s conference is evidence of our shared commitment to step up our action as the window to meet our climate targets narrows.

We can maintain the 1.5 C threshold with our united efforts. As Sir David Attenborough so eloquently put it, working apart we are a force powerful enough to destabilize our planet, certainly working together we are powerful enough to save it.[6] Through our actions, let us prove him right.