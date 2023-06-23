Building momentum in the global fight against climate change





These were the words of Climate Change Minister Julie James after attending a Ministerial meeting of Coalitions Under 2 in Brussels to advocate for greater sub-national involvement in international climate processes. Taking place six months before COP 28 in Dubai, the meeting provided an opportunity for regions to come together to demonstrate their collective power and reflect on state and regional engagement with national, EU and international climate processes. Wales was a founding member of the network, which has now grown to 167 individual states, accounting for more than 50 percent of global GDP with states and regions from around the world including California, Quebec, South Australia, So Paulo. West Bengal and KwaZulu-Natal. This meeting focused on European members including Wales, Andalusia, Baden-Wurttemberg, the Basque Country, Catalonia, Emilia-Romagna, Lombardy, Navarre, North Rhine-Westphalia, Scotland and Vstra Gtaland.

The event in Brussels was an opportunity to discuss state and regional cooperation with national governments and also to understand the climate priorities and mandate of the Spanish Presidency of the Council of the EU in the run-up to COP 28. It was also a chance to mark the renewed partnership of Under2 Coalitions with the EU Committee of the Regions. Climate Change Minister Julie James said: The Under2 coalition demonstrates the power of governments at all levels working together to drive international action. Through Under2 we can show leadership and build the momentum needed to make a difference domestically and internationally in our fight against climate change. The latest IPCC report gave us a stark message about the impacts of climate change, which will be felt locally by local people. The people we represent. We need to involve people in the actions we all collectively need to take, in the way we design our energy systems, in the way we grow our food, live in our homes, transport our goods and services and do business in which we work. As highlighted by the Glasgow Climate Pact and the Sharm el-Sheikh Plan of Implementation, urgent multi-level and collaborative action is needed and States and Regions are instrumental in all of this and often at the forefront. We believe that the actions Wales and other members of these networks are taking can create pressure to bring about change at a global level, demonstrating what is possible. The official COP process is an opportunity for states and regions to get the recognition they deserve as decisive actors in the fight against the climate crisis. Through the international coalitions we are part of, we have been inspired and encouraged and seen real interest in the action being taken in Wales to oppose fossil fuel extraction, shift investment in infrastructure and pursue recovery of our natural carbon reserves. . . Collectively, the wealth of knowledge and expertise in these countries and regions is great and gives me hope that we can fight climate change and set the global path to zero emissions by 2050.

