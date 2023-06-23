Jennifer is one of Sellafield’s top 50 international engineers





Sellafield engineers Jennifer Maher and Jennifer Humphries have extra reason to celebrate this Women in Engineering Day after being nominated in the Society of Engineering Women’s Best Women in Engineering awards. Following in the footsteps of the Society of Women in Engineering’s first Secretary, Dame Caroline Haslett, who set the standard for the three-prong safety plug to protect children from electric shock, the awards this year went to women who protect the public through them. work, often unseen and unknown. Jennifer Maher is one of our lead mechanical engineers as part of the team working to empty one of our highest nuclear hazards, the stack fuel cladding silo, and was named one of the Top 50 Women in Engineering. She said: I am delighted to have been selected for one of these prestigious awards. Safety is at the forefront of everything we do in nuclear design engineering. Its priority is the protection of workers, the public and the environment. In my role, I have to show that the waste can be treated and stored for a long time safely. Alongside women from across the UK across all sectors, Jennifers winning nomination stood out as she demonstrated the resilience, attention to detail and high standards of safety expected of a leader and role model for women in engineering. She added: Helping to inspire others is very important to me. I am a fellow and mentor of the Institution of Mechanical Engineers (IMechE), and a senior co-ordinator for the nuclear graduate scheme. I will continue to encourage engineers to showcase their achievements as sometimes we don’t give ourselves enough credit for the expertise and support we provide to make the project happen. Being in the nuclear field has provided me with opportunities to continue to grow my skills and knowledge, and Sellafield has all the variety of projects an engineer could want. Jennifer Humphries, one of our radiation protection advisors was shortlisted in the top 100 engineers. She is also President of the Society for Radiological Protection, a post she assumed earlier this year. Jennifer Humphries She said: As a visible role model for radiation protection, my nomination for these awards this year clearly aligns with the #makesafetyseen theme. It was great to be nominated by the Sellafield Women in Engineering branch and incredible to be shortlisted in the top 100. Receiving this recognition from the Society of Women in Engineering is a proud moment for me, recognizing the work of our community in supporting the safety of our colleagues and the industry. The Society for Radiological Protection is the UK’s professional society for those working in radiological protection. Being appointed as President, Jennifer said Being active in society means giving something back to my profession. We have a recognized skills gap in radiological protection, not just at Sellafield Ltd but across the country. As a professional society, our role is to understand how we can help employers deal with this and develop their people in these complex technical roles. Becoming President is a great honor. I’m willing to put myself forward for roles that people like me haven’t done before. Only recently did I realize that doing this makes me a role model for others.

