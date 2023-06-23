Watford’s Local Plan voted one of the best in East Anglia www.watford.gov.uk





The council has been recognized for its dedicated and innovative approach after being named the winner of the ‘Best Local Plan’ category at the RTPI East of England Awards for Planning Excellence.

The ceremony, which took place on June 22, saw the Watford Local Plan triumph over impressive entries from East Suffolk, West Norfolk, Central Bedfordshire, Bedford and Greater Cambridge, showcasing its qualities that set it apart and made it the well-deserved winner of the prestigious price. Setting a positive framework for growth in Watford until 2038, the Local Plan is strategically designed to shape the town and support its growing community, despite operating within a challenging planning environment. Situated in an area that is neither fully metropolitan nor rural, Watford is surrounded by the Green Belt and faces significant land availability constraints. In the face of these obstacles, the Planning Policy team has demonstrated resilience and adaptability, embracing new ways of working and delivering a progressive and focused local plan which acts as a blueprint for achieving the council’s priorities and outlines the strategic approach to the local economy . , housing, transport systems and the environment by 2038. One of the key aspects of the plan is its emphasis on ensuring that new homes are designed to the highest standards, including environmental friendliness and affordability for local residents. Incorporating policies that regulate building height and promote good design also addresses a core concern for local people.

Energy efficient and affordable new homes in Riverside Road which won a Housing Design Award As well as housing, the Local Plan also introduces policies that support Watford’s town center and local economy. By protecting land designated for retail, entertainment and employment purposes, the plan protects these essential uses, ensuring the long-term prosperity of the community. Watford Mayor-elect Peter Taylor said: “The recognition we have received through this award is testament to the hard work and commitment of our Planning Policy team. We have overcome various challenges to develop a Local Plan that not only meets the needs of our community, but also sets the stage for sustainable growth and improvement in various aspects of our city.”

Watford Mayor-elect Peter Taylor discussing the 10 Year Project ‘Rediscovering the River Colne’ Ben Martin, Associate Director for Planning, Infrastructure and Economy, said: “The council’s achievement in winning the ‘Best Plan’ category demonstrates its commitment to innovative planning practice and its commitment to securing a sustainable future. and prosperous for the community. “The council’s visionary approach, despite the challenges it faces, sets an example for other local authorities in overcoming obstacles and delivering effective planning solutions.” Winning entries from the East of England Regional Awards will compete in the national RTPI Awards for Planning Excellence. The national shortlist will be revealed on 9 October and the winners will be honored at a celebratory ceremony in London on 21 November 2023. You can find out more at www.rtpi.org.uk.

