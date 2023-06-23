Plymouths concerns Beryl bikes





Beryl Bikes in the city centre The people of Plymouth have well and truly been riding their e-bikes with 15,000 trips taken on Beryl bikes since they launched in the city in March. The e-bikes were introduced as part of Connect Plymouth, the Council’s sustainable transport initiative which integrates three new e-bike components, electric vehicle charging points and an electric car club with existing public transport including buses, ferries and trains . There are now 50 e-bike sites, including one recently installed at Mount Wise Pools, and over the next two months, another 40 will be installed and available for use on the e-bike network. Councilor Mark Coker, Cabinet Member for Transport said: This scheme is off to a flying start. Together all these users have cycled over 40,000 km, which is equivalent to that of the entire world. Councilor Mark Coker, Cabinet Member for Transport versus Councilor Tom Briars-Delve, Cabinet Member for Environment and Climate Change. These bikes are a great alternative for short car rides. Not only are they fun and convenient, but they help reduce carbon emissions. We are committed to being greener as a city and making low carbon ways to get around easier and more attractive. Beryl Scheme Lead for Plymouth, Kate Palmer, said: We have been delighted with the initial response to our scheme and the numbers show that it is already making a significant contribution towards decarbonising the city’s transport system. Direct feedback from our users shows that the substituted journeys have avoided almost two tonnes of harmful carbon dioxide emissions. With the warm summer weather and longer days, now is a great time to try out our e-bikes – they’re fun, easy to use, convenient and a great way to stay active and to improve your mental and physical health. They are also cost-effective when compared to private vehicle ownership, removing the need to pay for petrol, maintenance, tax, MOT, insurance and storage. When fully operational, the city will have 500 e-bikes, 300 new electric vehicle charging points and an electric car club. The locations will be spread across the city, improving accessibility and helping to make journeys more efficient, saving money, carbon and time. Electric vehicle fast chargers have now come into use in the City Centre, Manadon and Stoke and work is continuing to increase the infrastructure with more fast chargers to be installed over the summer, including in Plympton and Mount Batten. Plymouth is helping to take private cars off the roads by using car club vehicles. Co Cars first electric vehicle has been used four times more than a typical private car since launch. On average, once established, each car club vehicle typically takes 8.5 private vehicles off the public road and businesses. Users are able to park their Car Club vehicle for free in any residential parking area within Plymouth during their hire and can be booked by the minute to the day. Connect Plymouth has been funded through the Department for Transport’s Cities Transformation Fund, which aims to change people’s travel habits by making it as easy as possible for people to choose low-carbon options. Connect Plymouth will be at Armed Forces Day on Plymouth Hoe on June 24, where you can find out more about Connect Plymouth and try out Beryl e-bikes for free. Visit connectplymouth.org for more information.

