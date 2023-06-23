Saskatchewan Youth Internship Scholarships | News and Media





The Saskatchewan Apprenticeship and Trade Certification Commission (SATCC) is awarding 100 scholarships to graduate students from 70 communities across the province. The Saskatchewan Youth Apprenticeship Industry (SYA) Scholarships are awarded to students who have completed the SYA program and are committed to pursuing careers in the skilled trades. These scholarships are unique—students redeem them for $1,000 within two years of graduating high school by either registering as an apprentice and successfully completing Level 1 technical training, or completing a recognized pre-employment program at a certain trade in Saskatchewan. “Our province’s economy is strong and skilled tradespeople are essential to continued growth,” said Immigration and Career Training Minister Jeremy Harrison. “Congratulations to this year’s SYA Industry Scholarship winners. We wish you all the best as you embark on rewarding careers right here in Saskatchewan.” Educators who oversee the SYA program in their schools nominate outstanding students for the scholarship. A committee of SATCC staff members selects the winners. Daven Dalisay, a graduate of Outlook High School, is one of this year’s scholarship recipients. He is interested in pursuing a career as a welder or plumber. “Winning the Saskatchewan Youth Apprenticeship Industry Scholarship validates my passion and sets the stage for a future filled with endless possibilities,” said Dalisay. “With this opportunity, I can hone my craft, learn from the experts, and make a lasting impact in my chosen field. I am grateful and ready to embrace the exciting journey ahead.” SYA participants complete 12 activities, including interviewing a traveler, attending a career fair and completing at least one day of work experience in the workplace. All SYA completers who register as an apprentice in Saskatchewan within five years of completing the program receive tangible benefits: a waiver of the apprenticeship registration fee and Level 1 technical training tuition, as well as 300 hours of trade time. “Careers in the skilled trades are meaningful, first-choice careers,” said SATCC Board Chair Drew Tiefenbach. “They give people the opportunity to innovate; learn as they do; work with their hands; and solve problems. Skilled tradespeople perform valuable work that positively impacts the people of Saskatchewan. The entire Commission Board is extremely proud for these scholarship winners who plan to embark on careers as skilled tradesmen.” Since the scholarship’s inception in 2009, more than 1,200 scholarships have been awarded. The Government of Saskatchewan and 60 industry sponsors have invested a total of $1.2 million in the SYA Industry Scholarship fund. Currently, there are approximately 2,800 participants and more than 300 schools enrolled in the SYA program. To learn more about SYA, visit saskaprenticeship.ca/sask-youth-apprenticeship. -30- For more information, contact: Chelsea Coupal

