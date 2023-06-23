Pride 2023: joint statement for the OSCE

Mr President,

I make this statement on behalf of Albania, Andorra, Austria, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Denmark, Canada, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Montenegro, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, UK and my country Malta.

We thank the United States delegation for raising the issue of Pride Month. Promoting human rights for all and efforts to end discrimination and violence against LGBTI persons are a priority for us.

As OSCE participating States, we are committed to the principle of equality, to combating all forms of discrimination and intolerance, and to addressing and combating hate crimes. This Saturday, our delegations joined others in proudly participating in the Pride Parade in Vienna, where people came together to celebrate love and diversity, inclusion and equality. Pride continues to be an important annual event that celebrates LGBTI people and highlights the challenges they continue to face in realizing human rights and equality.

All states, regardless of their political, economic and cultural systems, have a legal obligation under international law to protect the human rights of all persons without discrimination. Protection must include addressing a deeply troubling rise in anti-LGBTI sentiment across the OSCE region, often fueled by misinformation. Such anti-LGBTI sentiment has already led to violent attacks and parallel demonstrations against Pride.

In some participating states, we see continued, and in many cases worsening, discrimination and hostility towards LGBTI people. There is an increase in discriminatory rhetoric, even at the highest levels of politics and society. Some governments instrumentalize anti-LGBTI sentiments for domestic political gain. Russia’s efforts in this area are particularly alarming.

Mr. Speaker, we know that LGBTI people face specific risks during armed conflict, and Russia’s unprovoked and illegal invasion is endangering LGBTI people in Ukraine. UN Women and Care International last year published a gender analysis on Ukraine, stating that: Wars and armed conflicts in other parts of the world confirm that cases of persecution, threats, sexual violence and corrective rape against lesbians, gays, bisexuals, transgender, queer. , intersex and asexual people grow up during violent escalations. Therefore, the protection and safety of persons with different sexual orientations and gender identities, as well as the appropriate response to such cases of discrimination and violence, is necessary in this context.

Civil society organizations serving LGBTI displaced persons have specialized knowledge of how sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, or sexual characteristics create specific risk exposures during conflict and know how to best respond to these risks and needs in according to the circumstances. These organizations should be among our partners in responding to Russia’s war in Ukraine. We also encourage efforts through the OSCE Ukraine Support Program to ensure inclusive programs and create safe spaces for LGBTI refugees and internally displaced persons in Ukraine.

Mr Speaker, distinct and sometimes overlapping challenges are faced by lesbian and bisexual women, gay and bisexual men, transgender people, intersex people and other LGBTI people. The International Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans and Intersex Association (ILGA) in Europe 2023 Annual Review of the Human Rights Situation of LGBTI Persons in Europe and Central Asia describes a continuing trend of increasing hate speech, most of which which relates to trans people. , in many of the participating countries of the OSCE. There has not only been a marked increase in violence against LGBTI people, but also in the severity of that violence.

Laws are introduced that limit the human rights of LGBTI people, the work of human rights defenders and the right of children and young people to access information. Efforts are being made to limit diversity education in school curricula. In parallel, however, ILGA finds growing support for LGBTI among societies across the OSCE, despite efforts by some governments to instrumentalize anti-LGBTI sentiment.

Mr. Speaker, we support ODIHR’s work on tolerance and non-discrimination, including further developments of the hate speech register and ongoing training of criminal justice professionals who deal with victims of hate crimes.

We encourage all states to start at home to protect and advance the human rights of marginalized groups and to support international efforts to promote tolerance and end discrimination and exclusion of LGBTI people. We call on all participating States to eliminate laws and policies that discriminate against persons based on their sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, or sexual characteristics, and to combat all acts of violence targeting LGBTI persons.

Thank you.