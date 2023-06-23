The pilot and 4 passengers of the Titan submarine have died News, Sports, Jobs

A submarine carrying five people aboard the Titanic blew up near the sinking site, killing all aboard, authorities said Thursday, bringing to a tragic end a saga that included an emergency around-the-clock search and a worldwide vigil for the missing ship. .

Coast Guard officials said during a news conference that they have notified the families of the crew of the Titan, which has been missing since Sunday.

The sliver of hope that remained of finding the crew alive was dashed early Thursday, when the diver’s 96-hour oxygen supply was expected to run out and the Coast Guard announced that a debris field had been found approximately 1,600 feet (488 meters) down. from the Titanic.

The Coast Guard said the diver likely blew up in North Atlantic waters.

“The remains are consistent with a catastrophic loss of pressure chamber,” said Adm. John Mauger, of the First Coast Guard District.

OceanGate Expeditions, the company that owned and operated the submersible, said in a statement that all five people on board, including CEO Stockton Rush, were “sadly lost.”

Others on board were: two members of a prominent Pakistani family, Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman Dawood; British adventurer Hamish Harding; and Titanic expert Paul-Henri Nargeolet.

“These people were true explorers who shared a special spirit of adventure and a deep passion for exploring and protecting the world’s oceans,” OceanGate said in a statement. “We mourn the loss of life and the joy they brought to all they knew.”

OceanGate has been chronicling the wreck of the Titanic and the underwater ecosystem around it through annual voyages since 2021.

Rescue teams rushed ships, planes and other equipment to the scene of the disappearance.

Authorities hoped the underwater soundings detected Tuesday and Wednesday could help narrow their search, whose coverage area had expanded to thousands of miles — twice the size of Connecticut and in waters 2 1/2 miles (4 kilometers ) deep.

But the Coast Guard indicated Thursday that the sounds were likely generated by something other than Titan.

“There doesn’t seem to be any connection between the noises and the location (of the debris) on the seabed,” Mauger said.

The Coast Guard will continue to search near the Titanic for more clues about what happened to the Titanic. Efforts to recover the diver and the remains of the five men who died also will continue, Mauger said.

The Titan departed at 6 a.m. Sunday and was reported late Sunday afternoon about 435 miles (700 kilometers) south of St. John’s, Newfoundland, as it made its way to where the iconic ocean liner sank more than a century ago. By Thursday, when the oxygen supply was expected to run out, there was little hope of finding the crew alive.

Broadcasters around the world began their news broadcasts at the critical hour on Thursday with news of the diver. The Saudi-owned Al Arabiya satellite channel showed an on-air clock counting down to their estimate of when the air may run out.

At least 46 people successfully traveled on OceanGate’s submarine to the site of the Titanic in 2021 and 2022, according to papers the company filed with a US District Court in Norfolk, Virginia, which oversees cases involving the sinking of the Titanic. But questions about the diver’s safety were raised by former passengers.

One of the company’s first customers likened a dive he did in the country two years ago to a suicide mission.

“Imagine a metal pipe several meters long with a sheet of metal for a floor. He can’t stand it. You can’t kneel. Everyone is sitting close to or on top of each other,” said Arthur Loibl, a retired businessman and adventurer from Germany. “You can’t be claustrophobic.”

During the 2 1/2-hour descent and ascent, the lights were turned off to save energy, he said, with the only illumination coming from a fluorescent stick.

The dive was repeatedly delayed to fix a problem with the battery and balance weights. In total, the trip took 10 and a half hours.

The submersible had seven back-up systems to return to the surface, including sandbags and falling lead pipes and an inflatable balloon.

Nicolai Roterman, a deep-sea ecologist and lecturer in marine biology at the University of Portsmouth, England, said Titan’s disappearance highlights the dangers and unknowns of deep-sea tourism.

“Even the most reliable technology can fail and therefore accidents will happen. With deep sea tourism on the rise, we should expect more incidents like this.”