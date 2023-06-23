International trade: US-UK deal and top news in June 2023

This monthly roundup brings you a selection of the latest news and updates on global trade.

Top international trade stories: US and UK sign ‘Atlantic Declaration’; The supply chain “early warning system” included in the Indo-Pacific agreement; Ukraine’s Black Sea wheat export deal under threat.

1. The US and Great Britain sign the ‘Atlantic Declaration’ instead of a free trade agreement



The trade is part of a broad new deal between the US and the UK which will aim to strengthen the countries’ cooperation in a number of issues.

The Atlantic Declaration includes plans to strengthen US-UK supply chains, increase mutual industrial investment and develop advanced technologies such as AI, quantum and 5G and 6G. It also includes a commitment in principle to a “data bridge” to remove red tape around data transfers between UK and US organisations.

The agreement will lead to further discussions on how UK-produced critical minerals required for electric vehicles can count towards the clean vehicle tax credit available under the US Inflation Reduction Act. In addition, the agreement includes a Accompanying Action Plan that sets meetings twice a year and describes other steps for the advancement of cooperation.

US President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak described the deal as a “first of its kind” deal, due to the wide range of commercial, economic, technological and commercial details involved. But still falls short of the free trade agreement that Great Britain had hoped for.

of The US is the UK’s largest single trading partner, accounting for 16.3% of UK trade last year, according to the UK Office for National Statistics. of The UK is the US’s seventh largest trading partnerconstituting 2.7% of its total, according to US government data.

The US is the UK’s largest trading partner. Image: UK Office for National Statistics

of The UK has pursued a number of free trade agreements since leaving the EU in 2020. It has signed three new trade deals since then and is in negotiations with countries including India, Canada and Mexico, as well as the six countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council.

2. The supply chain early warning system included in the Indo-Pacific agreement



A early warning system for potential supply chain disruptions will be created as part of an agreement among the 14 members of the US-led Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF).

A “crisis response network” will issue early warnings and allow member countries to seek support in the event of supply problems. Countries will establish a council to coordinate regular supply chain activities.

“I would have loved to have had that crisis response network during COVID,” said US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo. “Absolutely it would have helped us secure American jobs and keep our supply chains moving.”

A new labor rights advisory board will also be created as part of the deal, to improve labor standards across supply chains. It will have representatives of the government, employees and employers.

IPEF started in May 2022 and now includes Australia, Brunei Darussalam, Fiji, India, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. The group accounts for 40% of world GDP and 28% of global trade in goods and services, according to the US government.









3. News in a nutshell: International trade stories from around the world



of The Black Sea wheat initiative is under threat, with Russian officials saying the agreement to allow Ukrainian grain exports to the sea cannot be extended in its current form. “We are open to all reasonable proposals and to any dialogue, but not to the detriment of our country’s interests,” Valentina Matviyenko, the speaker of the Russian parliament’s upper house, told the country’s Interfax news agency. The agreement lasts until July 17.

or potential new emissions tax for the shipping industry there is “increasing support from countries, companies and trade bodies”, the Financial Times reports. Shipping carries 90% of global goods trade, but the industry’s dependence on fossil fuels means it is also a significant source of greenhouse gases. A carbon tax would inevitably affect costs for transport firms and their customers FT adds.

Sustainability will become an even more critical factor in determining levels of foreign direct investment when new Sustainability measures are added to International Financial Reporting Standards at the end of June. As companies are forced to disclose more details about their sustainable governance and risk management, this will “redefine the notion of competition and access to global financial markets along the entire investment value chain,” according to Intelligence fDi.

China’s exports fell 7.5% year-on-year in May amid faltering global demand that far outstripped an expected 0.4% decline. The country’s imports also fell by 4.5%, a slower contraction than the expected 8% decline. Both points point bumps in the road to China’s economic recovery after COVID. However, China’s economy grew faster than expected in the first quarter thanks to strong consumption of domestic services.

China’s exports fell in May due to stuttering global demand. Image: Reuters Graphics/Refinitiv Datastream

Brazil’s trade surplus hit a record $11.4 billion in May. Exports increased by 11.6%, with strong growth in shipments of the main commodities of sugar by 91.8%, soybeans by 23%, crude oil by 21.4%. At the same time, Brazil’s imports fell by 12.1% to $21.7 billion.

Namibia has imposed a ban on exports of unprocessed lithium and other critical minerals. The South African country has large deposits of these materials, which are in growing demand as they are critical for renewable energy storage and electric vehicle batteries.

of The UK is required to join an international agreement on trade in goods instead seeking delays to the post-Brexit tariffs that threaten to hit its car industry. Senior EU officials say the UK should sign up to an existing agreement covering 20 countries across Europe, the Middle East and Africa. FT reports. Our trade roundup from last month had more on how post-Brexit trade deals could hit carmakers.

It aims to help governments in developing and least developed countries implement the World Trade Organizations Trade Facilitation Agreement bringing together governments and businesses to identify opportunities to address delays and unnecessary red tape at borders.





For example, in Colombia, the Alliance worked with the National Institute of Food and Drug Surveillance and business to introduce a risk management system that can facilitate trade while protecting public health, reducing the average rate of physical inspections of food and beverages by 30% and delivering $8.8 million in savings to importers in the first 18 months of operation.

All Kenyan exports to the EU will be duty free and quota free thanks to a new trade agreement. The EU already accounts for over a fifth of Kenya’s exports, making it the country’s largest foreign market. FT reports. Kenya made commitments on environmental protection, climate and labor rights as part of the agreement. Such requests have held trade talks with the EU with Indonesia and Malaysia.

of The United Arab Emirates and Vietnam have begun talks on a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement that can promote trade in areas related to the green economy and food security. Vietnam is the UAE’s main trading partner among ASEAN countries.

of the value of world trade will increase by over 50% to reach $32.6 trillion by 2030, says Standard Chartered bank in a new report. Growth in trade corridors in Asia, Africa and the Middle East will exceed the global average, he adds.

The president of European Commission Ursula von der Leyen announced 10 billion investments in Latin America and the Caribbean during a trip to Brazil. Von der Leyen also discussed ending deforestation by 2030 with Brazilian President Lula da Silva, as EU lawmakers continue to advance bans on deforestation-related goods.

