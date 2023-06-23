ID: SR on violence against women (continued) – 9th meeting, 53rd regular session of the Human Rights Council





Oman (on behalf of the GCC), Mr. Fahad Sulaiman Al Kharusi

Lebanon (on behalf of a group of Arab states), Mr. Nabil Ferzli

Cyprus (on behalf of a group of States), Ms. Olympia Neocleous

Luxembourg, Mr. Luke Dockendorf

Sierra Leone, Mr. Robert Koroma

Ukraine, Ms. Yevhenia Kononenko

UN Women, Ms. Adriana Quinones

Egypt, Mrs. Sarah Elkady

New Zealand, Mr. Nathan Glassey

Armenia, Ms. Lilit Toutkhalian

Burkina Faso, Mr. Abdoulaye Bance Free Mp3 Download

Costa Rica, Ms. Marcela Caen

Belgium, Ms. Delphine Charles

Peru, Ms. Silvana Irma Mendoza Malca

Italy, Mr. Vincenzo Grassi

Czech, Mrs. Eva Mazza

Slovenia, Mr. Damir Devi

Ecuador, Ms. Marcia Rochina

France, Mrs. Emmanuelle Lachausse

United States of America, Mrs. Michele Taylor

Mauritius, Ms. Tejaswinee Burmley

Australia, Ms. Nina Pregellio

Indonesia, Mr. Noviandri Wibowo

Iraq, Mrs. Zaynab Alabtan

Mexico, Mr. Christopher Ballinas Valdes

Canada, Ms. Leslie E. Norton

Morocco, Ms. Miriam Ragala

Maldives, Ms. Hawla Ahmed Didi Free Mp3 Download

Brazil, Ms. Camila Mandel

Malaysia, Ms. Nur Farhana Binti Luk

United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Ms. Rita French

Venezuela (Bolivarian Republic), Mr. Emilio Segundo Barroeta Guilln

Ireland, Mrs. Caoimhe O’Dwyer

South Africa, Ms. Teboho Dy

Jamaica, Ms. Abigail White-Wilson

Wrong, Ms. Nadge Moucketou-Mvou

INDIA

Ms. Reem Alsalem, Special Rapporteur on Violence against Women and Girls (Comments and Answers)

Malawi, Ms. Thanks Banda

United Republic of Tanzania, Ms. Ramla Khamis

China, Mr. Jiang Han

Djibouti, Mr. Houmed Gaba Maki Houmed Gaba

Republic of Moldova, Mrs. Tatiana Molcean

Iran (Islamic Republic of), Ms. Khadijah Karimi

Chile, Mrs. Claudia Fuentes Julio

Afghanistan, Ms. Poorvi Parakh

Sudan, Mrs. Nafisa Hussein

Marshall Islands, Ms. Lightning lightning

Georgia, Ms. Lasha Darsalia

Mali, Mr. Abdoulaye Tounkara Free Mp3 Download

Benin, Mr. Andy Agossou

Cuba, Mr. Roberto Soto Martinez

Russian Federation, Mr. Artem Isakov

Romania, Mrs. Sorana Popa

Algeria, Ms. Habiba Kherrour

Nigeria, Mrs. Odunola Oduwaiye

Kenya, Mr. Titus Maki

Montenegro, Ms. Jovana Bogojevic

Azerbaijan, Ms. Dilara Abdullayeva

Saudi Arabia

Philippines, Ms. Luningning Camoying Valdez

Ivory Coast, Mr. Kouame Franois

Lichtenstein, Mr. Daniel Batliner

Panama, Ms. Grisselle Rodriguez

Lebanon, Mr. Nabil Ferzli

Cambodia, Ms. Chhim Tharine

Hungary, Mr. Zoltn Turbk

Jordan, Ahmad Mohammad Eid Al Far

Netherlands (Kingdom), Mrs. Lila Del Colle

SENEGAL

National Human Rights Commission (India), Ms. Anita Sinha

Independent National Commission for Human Rights (Burundi), Mr. Sixte Vigny Nimuraba

Equality Now, Mrs. Olga Milena Paramo Bernal

Women for Women’s Human Rights – New Streets, Mrs. Ezel Buse Snmezocak

Swedish Federation of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender Rights – RFSL, Ms. Barbra Wangare

Make mothers matter, mrs. Valerie Bichelmeier

Iraq Development Organization, Mrs. Cindy Zheng

Lutheran World Federation, Mrs. We love Ndlovu

International Peace Brigades, Mr. Yannick Wild

International Catholic Children’s Bureau, Mr. Memel Eric Mahel Digbe

British Humanist Association, Mr. Blend Ademi

International Voluntary Organization for Women, Education and Development VIDES, Mrs. Tiana Jurisic (Joint Statement)

Ms. Reem Alsalem, Special Rapporteur on violence against women and girls (Concluding remarks) Agenda item 3: Promotion and protection of all human rights, civil, political, economic, social and cultural rights, including the right to development SPEAKER:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://media.un.org/en/asset/k1n/k1nx6qqj4h The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos