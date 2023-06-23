International
ID: SR on violence against women (continued) – 9th meeting, 53rd regular session of the Human Rights Council
- Oman (on behalf of the GCC), Mr. Fahad Sulaiman Al Kharusi
- Lebanon (on behalf of a group of Arab states), Mr. Nabil Ferzli
- Cyprus (on behalf of a group of States), Ms. Olympia Neocleous
- Luxembourg, Mr. Luke Dockendorf
- Sierra Leone, Mr. Robert Koroma
- Ukraine, Ms. Yevhenia Kononenko
- UN Women, Ms. Adriana Quinones
- Egypt, Mrs. Sarah Elkady
- New Zealand, Mr. Nathan Glassey
- Armenia, Ms. Lilit Toutkhalian
- Burkina Faso, Mr. Abdoulaye Bance Free Mp3 Download
- Costa Rica, Ms. Marcela Caen
- Belgium, Ms. Delphine Charles
- Peru, Ms. Silvana Irma Mendoza Malca
- Italy, Mr. Vincenzo Grassi
- Czech, Mrs. Eva Mazza
- Slovenia, Mr. Damir Devi
- Ecuador, Ms. Marcia Rochina
- France, Mrs. Emmanuelle Lachausse
- United States of America, Mrs. Michele Taylor
- Mauritius, Ms. Tejaswinee Burmley
- Australia, Ms. Nina Pregellio
- Indonesia, Mr. Noviandri Wibowo
- Iraq, Mrs. Zaynab Alabtan
- Mexico, Mr. Christopher Ballinas Valdes
- Canada, Ms. Leslie E. Norton
- Morocco, Ms. Miriam Ragala
- Maldives, Ms. Hawla Ahmed Didi Free Mp3 Download
- Brazil, Ms. Camila Mandel
- Malaysia, Ms. Nur Farhana Binti Luk
- United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Ms. Rita French
- Venezuela (Bolivarian Republic), Mr. Emilio Segundo Barroeta Guilln
- Ireland, Mrs. Caoimhe O’Dwyer
- South Africa, Ms. Teboho Dy
- Jamaica, Ms. Abigail White-Wilson
- Wrong, Ms. Nadge Moucketou-Mvou
- INDIA
- Ms. Reem Alsalem, Special Rapporteur on Violence against Women and Girls (Comments and Answers)
- Malawi, Ms. Thanks Banda
- United Republic of Tanzania, Ms. Ramla Khamis
- China, Mr. Jiang Han
- Djibouti, Mr. Houmed Gaba Maki Houmed Gaba
- Republic of Moldova, Mrs. Tatiana Molcean
- Iran (Islamic Republic of), Ms. Khadijah Karimi
- Chile, Mrs. Claudia Fuentes Julio
- Afghanistan, Ms. Poorvi Parakh
- Sudan, Mrs. Nafisa Hussein
- Marshall Islands, Ms. Lightning lightning
- Georgia, Ms. Lasha Darsalia
- Mali, Mr. Abdoulaye Tounkara Free Mp3 Download
- Benin, Mr. Andy Agossou
- Cuba, Mr. Roberto Soto Martinez
- Russian Federation, Mr. Artem Isakov
- Romania, Mrs. Sorana Popa
- Algeria, Ms. Habiba Kherrour
- Nigeria, Mrs. Odunola Oduwaiye
- Kenya, Mr. Titus Maki
- Montenegro, Ms. Jovana Bogojevic
- Azerbaijan, Ms. Dilara Abdullayeva
- Saudi Arabia
- Philippines, Ms. Luningning Camoying Valdez
- Ivory Coast, Mr. Kouame Franois
- Lichtenstein, Mr. Daniel Batliner
- Panama, Ms. Grisselle Rodriguez
- Lebanon, Mr. Nabil Ferzli
- Cambodia, Ms. Chhim Tharine
- Hungary, Mr. Zoltn Turbk
- Jordan, Ahmad Mohammad Eid Al Far
- Netherlands (Kingdom), Mrs. Lila Del Colle
- SENEGAL
- National Human Rights Commission (India), Ms. Anita Sinha
- Independent National Commission for Human Rights (Burundi), Mr. Sixte Vigny Nimuraba
- Equality Now, Mrs. Olga Milena Paramo Bernal
- Women for Women’s Human Rights – New Streets, Mrs. Ezel Buse Snmezocak
- Swedish Federation of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender Rights – RFSL, Ms. Barbra Wangare
- Make mothers matter, mrs. Valerie Bichelmeier
- Iraq Development Organization, Mrs. Cindy Zheng
- Lutheran World Federation, Mrs. We love Ndlovu
- International Peace Brigades, Mr. Yannick Wild
- International Catholic Children’s Bureau, Mr. Memel Eric Mahel Digbe
- British Humanist Association, Mr. Blend Ademi
- International Voluntary Organization for Women, Education and Development VIDES, Mrs. Tiana Jurisic (Joint Statement)
- Ms. Reem Alsalem, Special Rapporteur on violence against women and girls (Concluding remarks)
