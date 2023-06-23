Paris climate summit ends without global transport tax deal | Climate crisis news

The summit on a New Global Financing Pact ends without an agreement on a tax on greenhouse gas emissions produced by international transport.

Participants at a Paris finance and climate summit have failed to reach an agreement to create a tax on greenhouse gas emissions produced by international transport.

The two-day gathering of world leaders and finance bosses aimed at tackling climate change and poverty ended on Friday without a major announcement.

French President Emmanuel Macron hosted the Summit for a New Global Financial Pact. The United States was represented by US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and climate envoy John Kerry.

Other attendees included Chinese Premier Li Qiang, Brazilian President Luiz Incio Lula da Silva, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, World Bank President Ajay Banga and IMF President Kristalina Georgieva.

The idea of ​​a global tax on shipping emissions has gained traction and could potentially be adopted at a July meeting of the International Maritime Organization, the United Nations agency that regulates maritime transport.

$100 billion in tax revenue per year

Some experts believe such a tax could raise $100 billion a year, and a strong endorsement in Paris would have given Macron a symbolic victory.

This is a tax-free sector and there is no reason why it should not be taxed, Macron said.

But the French president suggested that China and the United States are not supporting the idea.

If China and the US and some key European countries are not on board, then you would impose a tax that would have no impact, he added.

Under the proposals for the tax, the money raised would be directed towards developing countries to help them face the challenges of climate change.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen called the tax a very constructive suggestion.

I think I would agree with President Macrons description of the logic of why it would be appropriate and it is something that the United States will look at, she added.

It was unclear which countries attending the summit supported the proposal, which could be an important step towards getting a large-emitting industry to contribute to the costs of fighting climate change.

According to the International Maritime Organization, maritime transport accounts for nearly 3 percent of greenhouse gas emissions.

A European Parliament report has warned that its share could increase dramatically by 2050.

Task list

The Paris summit had no mandate to make formal decisions, but Macron had pledged to deliver a list of tasks to be accompanied by a tool for tracking progress. Such a document has not yet been published.

Some activists and non-governmental organizations had urged summit participants to ensure that rich countries commit to debt relief for poor nations, including loan cancellations.

A debt moratorium clause for countries hit by extreme climate events was also discussed.

To bring in more money, activists have also called for a tax on the fossil fuel industry and another on financial transactions, but these two proposals appear to have little support from rich countries.

In terms of concrete announcements in Paris, the International Monetary Fund made available to some vulnerable countries $100 billion worth of assets called special drawing rights.

Agreements were reached

The first day of the summits included announcements of a pair of agreements.

French officials said debt-laden Zambia reached an agreement with several creditors, including China, to restructure $6.3 billion in loans.

And Senegal reached an agreement with the European Union and its Western allies to support efforts to improve its access to energy and increase its share of renewable energy to 40 percent by 2030.

Many officials from poor and climate-vulnerable countries attended with only two senior leaders from the Group of Seven most developed countries Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in the audience.