International
Stocks in news: Eros International, BPCL, PNB Housing, LIC Housing Finance, Vedanta
Here are a number of stocks that will be in focus today for various reasons-
Eros International
Markets regulator SEBI has passed an interim order barring Eros International Media and four other entities from the securities market until further notice for alleged violation of trade practice regulations.
Coforge
Coforge has acquired the final balance 20% tranche stake in Coforge Business Process Solutions bringing its stake to 80%.
LIC Housing Finance
Tribhuwan Adhikari has been appointed as the Chief Operating Officer of the company.
PNB Housing Finance
PNB Housing Finance Board has approved issuance of NCDs in tranches aggregating up to Rs 5,000 crore on private placement basis
BPCL
A BPCL Board meeting will be held on June 28 to consider various modalities for capital infusion, including rights issue, to achieve energy transition, net zero and energy security objectives.
ONGC
ONGC starts evacuation of Panna 3.6 MMSCMD gas through new pipeline.
Vedanta
Vedanta clarifies news regarding sale of sterling copper plant in Thoothukudi. The company said the reports are false, baseless and inaccurate.
