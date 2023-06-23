International
Alabama firms make international connections at Paris Air Show
Alabama team atParis Air Show 2023has a major focus on recruiting new aerospace jobs and investment, but this year’s mission has a wrinkle by helping local companies find a place on the international business stage.
For the first time, three Alabama firms are participating in the aerospace industry’s largest trade event as part of an initiative to help small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) identify new markets for their products.
Christina Stimpsondirector of the Alabama Department of Commerce International Trade Officesaid the Made in the USA SME Zone represents a promising new path for state-owned firms.
Contacts and meetings made during the trade show will lead to important connections and exports for Alabama, Stimpson said.
Alabama companies in Paris are:
” data-medium-file=”https://alabamanewscenter.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/Archangel-Feature-2-500×281.jpg” data-large-file=”https://alabamanewscenter.com /wp-content/uploads/2017/07/Archangel-Feature-2.jpg” decoding=”async” class=”lazyload size-full wp-image-98875″ data-orig-src=”https://alabamanewscenter. com/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/Archangel-Feature-2.jpg” alt=”” width=”640″ height=”360″ srcset=”data:image/svg+xml,%3Csvg%20xmlns% 3D%27http%3A%2F%2Fwww.w3.org%2F2000%2Fsvg%27%20width%3D%27640%27%20height%3D%27360%27%20viewBox%3D%270%200%20640% 3E%3Crect% 20width%3D%27640%27%20height%3D%27360%27%20fill-opacity%3D%220%22%2F%3E%3C%2Fsvg%3E” data-sizes=”auto” data-orig -sizes=” (max-width: 640px) 100vw, 640px”/>
Made in the USA SME Zone, created in collaboration with State International Development Organizations (SIDOs)there are 18 companies representing Alabama and six other states.
SIDO is the only national organization focused on supporting governors’ international trade agendas by serving and representing the 50 state trade agencies in the federal government.
SIDO Made in the USA SME Zone offers a unique platform for countries and businesses to participate in one of the most important international trade exhibitions in the world, SIDO Executive Director Andy Karelas said. SMEs can partner and use our resources to realize their international sales and increase US exports.
Exhibitors in Alabama each have about a dozen pre-qualified business-to-business meetings during the event’s trade show days. The appointments were organized by SIDO and Christoph Drr, who heads the departments European office in Stuttgart, Germany.
CONNECTED: Commerce Secretary Canfield will lead the mission to Alabama at the 2023 Paris Air Show
CONNECTED: Airspace in Alabama pushes boundaries to new frontiers
CONNECTED: Paris Air Show panel to highlight aerospace workforce development in Alabama
CONNECTED: Alabama team launches Paris Air Show 2023 mission
CONNECTED: The state team at the Paris Air Show highlights 4 aerospace advantages in Alabama
CONNECTED: Alabama team optimistic on days 1, 2 of the Paris Air Show
CONNECTED: The Birmingham team showcases the growth potential of aerospace at the Paris Air Show
For the CEO of SEPCO Chris Wilderis its first international aerospace trade show.
But exporting is nothing new for his Alabaster-based company, which sells mechanical seals, gasketing materials, compression packing and other high-performance products in about 40 countries.
While it’s not a new market for us, we have several new and developing product lines for the aerospace market, so the timing is fortunate, Wilder said. We are grateful and pleased that the Alabama Department of Commerce, in cooperation with US Department of Commerce and SIDO, have helped us attend the show and helped us advance our marketing efforts.
Increase in exports
Stimpson said the outlook for aerospace exports in Alabama looks strong.
Exports of aerospace products and parts will grow 21% in 2022 to exceed $1.7 billion, according to Alabama Department of Commerce data.
Plus, the state has a new exporter: Airbus Mobile manufacturing facilitywhich recentlydelivered an A320 aircraft to a Mexican airline.
With the first recent Airbus export from the Alabama facility, we are excited about the future of aerospace exports from Alabama, said Stimpson.
This story originally appeared on the Alabama Department of Commerce Produced in Alabama website.
