International
The secret world of owls
Near Hermiston, Oregon is a sprawling site that was once an active Army depot. Built in 1941, it eventually became known as the Umatilla Chemical Depot. Deadly agents like sarin gas were placed in rows of concrete bunkers that you can still see from the air.
But you have to be at ground level to notice all the dens. This land is now home to about 50 pairs of burrowing owls.
“They have to have burrows for nest protection,” said David H. Johnson. “Their lives revolve around the dens.”
And Johnson’s life revolves around owls. He claims he didn’t have much say in the matter. “I didn’t choose the owls, they chose me,” he said.
When Johnson was just 11 years old, an eastern owl landed on the edge of his tent and he was amazed. Today he is the director of The Global Owl Project.
Johnson said, “There are two important days in your life: the day you’re born and the day you find out why. I know why. I’m here to help owls, save the planet and people I care about.”
Unlike most species of tree-nesting owls, burrowing owls live underground, often in holes left by other creatures, such as badgers or cutthroat dogs. Or people. In order to restore the dwindling population of this land’s owls, Johnson has created and installed artificial nests here since 2008. It has given him an opportunity to study the owls – to bring them together, record their vocalizations and track their migration with small location devices.
Author Jennifer Ackerman included Johnson’s research in her new book, “What an owl knows.” “The science of owls is just vast and fascinating,” she said. “We’ve been studying these birds for a very long time, but it’s really only recently that we’ve had the kind of advances in technology, discoveries that have allowed us to solve some of the mysteries that have been around for centuries.”
Knighton met Ackerman at an Indiana “earfowl,” where owl enthusiasts spend an evening wandering in the dark looking for — and listening — for the elusive creatures. “It’s this combination of the strange and the familiar that I think makes people obsessed with owls,” Ackerman said. “We’ve been obsessed as a species with owls for tens of thousands of years.”
More than 30,000 years ago, an owl portrait was scratched into a wall in France Chauvet-Pont d’Arc cave. Lately, owls have appeared in everything from Tootsie Pop commercials THE Harry Potter.
Johnson said, “People have a big imagination. We project on owls in different ways. You know, ‘Someone’s going to get sick or die, or have wisdom.’ They just are owlsand they’re doing what they do best.”
For the past decade, Johnson has been studying how cultures around the world view owls. Are they wise souls? Or fearsome messengers of death? Through the Global Owl Project, his team has conducted nearly 6,000 interviews in 28 countries, talking to residents about their beliefs and documenting examples of owl images.
“Owls are mysterious,” Johnson said. “When you see an owl, you know the owl has been watching you for a long time. And it kind of gives you the heebie-jeebies because like, you know, I’m just seeing this now, and I’ve been seeing you all along? So that scares some people.”
For Andrew Wildbill, wildlife manager for the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation, burrowing owls hold special significance: “These burrowing owls are very important to our tribal culture. And we recognize them as a very important in this ecosystem.”
The army recently transferred thousands of acres of the former depot to the tribes. Owls are once again thriving on this site, and Johnson is submitting his research project to the tribes as well. He is fighting stage four colon cancer and needs to focus on his treatment.
But he will continue to fight for the owls. There are more than 260 species found across the globe,
“I wish I could do as much as I could for everything on Earth; I can’t,” Johnson said. “What I can do is, I can help the owls. I will work with the owls until my last breath.”
READ AN EXTRACT: “What an Owl Knows” by Jennifer Ackerman
For more information:
Story produced by David Rothman. Editor: Gjergj Pozderec.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/the-secret-world-of-owls/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The secret world of owls
- Adorable baby seal shows off his surfing skills
- M6.1 earthquake strikes southern Tonga: EMSC – CGTN
- Parineeti Chopra responds to a person asking “how’s married life?” Watch | Bollywood
- Bayern Munich try to hijack Manchester United move for Mason Mount – Paper Talk | Transfer center news
- Meet your Bravo musician! Vail Edition: Dover Quartet
- Fashion show invitations have never been so crazy
- Trump returns to Michigan hoping to repeat battlefield success he found in 2016
- Head of RT: Wagner coup orchestrated by US, UK and Israeli intelligence
- Hollywood mogul Arnon Milchan testifies in Netanyahu case
- Beaumont breaks records but Australia leads Ashes Test
- Donald Trump and Boris Johnson party reactions differ after legal issues