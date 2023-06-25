The secret world of owls

Near Hermiston, Oregon is a sprawling site that was once an active Army depot. Built in 1941, it eventually became known as the Umatilla Chemical Depot. Deadly agents like sarin gas were placed in rows of concrete bunkers that you can still see from the air.

But you have to be at ground level to notice all the dens. This land is now home to about 50 pairs of burrowing owls.

“They have to have burrows for nest protection,” said David H. Johnson. “Their lives revolve around the dens.”

Digging owls at the site of a US Army chemical depot in Oregon. CBS News



And Johnson’s life revolves around owls. He claims he didn’t have much say in the matter. “I didn’t choose the owls, they chose me,” he said.

When Johnson was just 11 years old, an eastern owl landed on the edge of his tent and he was amazed. Today he is the director of The Global Owl Project.

Johnson said, “There are two important days in your life: the day you’re born and the day you find out why. I know why. I’m here to help owls, save the planet and people I care about.”

Unlike most species of tree-nesting owls, burrowing owls live underground, often in holes left by other creatures, such as badgers or cutthroat dogs. Or people. In order to restore the dwindling population of this land’s owls, Johnson has created and installed artificial nests here since 2008. It has given him an opportunity to study the owls – to bring them together, record their vocalizations and track their migration with small location devices.

HOO are you watching? CBS News



Author Jennifer Ackerman included Johnson’s research in her new book, “What an owl knows.” “The science of owls is just vast and fascinating,” she said. “We’ve been studying these birds for a very long time, but it’s really only recently that we’ve had the kind of advances in technology, discoveries that have allowed us to solve some of the mysteries that have been around for centuries.”

Penguin Press



Knighton met Ackerman at an Indiana “earfowl,” where owl enthusiasts spend an evening wandering in the dark looking for — and listening — for the elusive creatures. “It’s this combination of the strange and the familiar that I think makes people obsessed with owls,” Ackerman said. “We’ve been obsessed as a species with owls for tens of thousands of years.”

More than 30,000 years ago, an owl portrait was scratched into a wall in France Chauvet-Pont d’Arc cave. Lately, owls have appeared in everything from Tootsie Pop commercials THE Harry Potter.

Johnson said, “People have a big imagination. We project on owls in different ways. You know, ‘Someone’s going to get sick or die, or have wisdom.’ They just are owlsand they’re doing what they do best.”

For the past decade, Johnson has been studying how cultures around the world view owls. Are they wise souls? Or fearsome messengers of death? Through the Global Owl Project, his team has conducted nearly 6,000 interviews in 28 countries, talking to residents about their beliefs and documenting examples of owl images.

“Owls are mysterious,” Johnson said. “When you see an owl, you know the owl has been watching you for a long time. And it kind of gives you the heebie-jeebies because like, you know, I’m just seeing this now, and I’ve been seeing you all along? So that scares some people.”

For Andrew Wildbill, wildlife manager for the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation, burrowing owls hold special significance: “These burrowing owls are very important to our tribal culture. And we recognize them as a very important in this ecosystem.”

The army recently transferred thousands of acres of the former depot to the tribes. Owls are once again thriving on this site, and Johnson is submitting his research project to the tribes as well. He is fighting stage four colon cancer and needs to focus on his treatment.

But he will continue to fight for the owls. There are more than 260 species found across the globe,

“I wish I could do as much as I could for everything on Earth; I can’t,” Johnson said. “What I can do is, I can help the owls. I will work with the owls until my last breath.”



Story produced by David Rothman. Editor: Gjergj Pozderec.