Australian international students cry foul over demands to take $400 English test multiple times | News from Australia

TheInternational students are spending hundreds of dollars on mandatory English language tests that expire after two years even if they have completed degrees in English and lived in Australia for years.

Students say they are frustrated and believe there is a conflict of interest between the organizations that set the rules and administer the test.

To apply for an Australian visa, international students are required to pass one of five accepted English language tests. But even after passing and completing their studies in Australia, they must retake the tests to enter some jobs or undertake further studies in Australia, such as a master’s or doctorate.

For example, international students who have completed nursing degrees in Australia must pass another English language test to register with the Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency.

Most students take the $400 International English Language Testing System (Ielts) test, which is used by 11,000 organizations around the world and jointly owned by the British Council, Cambridge University Press and Assessment and the Australian company IDP Education.

IDP Education is one of the top 100 companies listed on the ASX and 19 Australian public universities are shareholders in it.

Among them are the Group of Eight Monash University, the University of Melbourne, the University of Sydney, UNSW and the University of Western Australia. Senior IDP leaders include a council member at a prestigious university and a vice chancellor.

At the same time, universities are responsible for regulating IDPs as an educational agent providing assistance with course selection, visa applications and admission and accommodation advice.

A government inquiry into international education has suggested there needs to be more oversight of universities’ responsibility over education agents, with Labor MP and committee chair Julian Hill saying parliament’s regulatory agents have become a question of how and when not if. . The investigation is not specifically related to the IDP.

When it comes to Ielts, universities are regulating a company that has universities as shareholders. Institutions are also reaping rewards from the millions in profits generated by the Ielts test.

Yusef, who has had to pay $1,600 for four three-hour Ielts tests during his eight years in Australia, believes this is a conflict of interest.

You have to retake the test that the universities have a stake in, he says. There is a definite conflict of interest.

Ielts questions cover a variety of topics. Here are some questions taken from an Ielts practice test. First question: "Shopping is becoming more and more popular as a leisure activity. However, some people think it has both positive and negative effects. Why is shopping so popular?" Question two: "Is it necessary to spend a lot of money to make a good film?" Third question: "In Britain, when someone gets old, they often go to live in a home with other old people, where there are nurses to look after them. Sometimes the government has to pay for this care. Who do you think should pay for this care, the government or the family?"

Greens education spokeswoman Mehreen Faruqi said forcing international students who already pay a fortune to study in Australia to retake tests was another example of how the country treats international students like cash cows. milked.

It doesn’t make sense for students to keep taking this expensive test over and over again, she says.

Insisting on multiple such tests, even for students who have completed tertiary education in English, has xenophobic undertones and clearly disadvantages students who did not grow up speaking English.

A Home Affairs spokesman said the government remained committed to using English language requirements to manage immigration risk and ensure visa holders are able to participate fully in the Australian community.

Yusef says he is lucky compared to his friends. He says some of his friends have taken the test multiple times, including failing several tests. One of his friends had taken it 12 times. And he says the $400 test burden is particularly crippling after spending tens of thousands of dollars in upfront fees to study Australian courses.