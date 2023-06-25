Russian rebel mercenaries turn back to Moscow ‘to avoid bloodshed’

Prigozhin says the men will return to base

Wagner’s men begin to withdraw from the Rostov military base

Belarus says the deal was brokered in exchange for the rebels’ safety

Wagner forces had taken control of Rostov

ROSTOV-ON-DON/VORONEZH, Russia, June 24 (Reuters) – Heavily armed Russian mercenaries who advanced most of the way to Moscow began returning on Saturday, de-escalating a major challenge to President Vladimir Putin’s grip on power, in a move their leader said would avoid bloodshed.

Yevgeny Prigozhin, a former Putin ally and founder of the Wagner army, said his men came within 125 miles (200 km) of the capital. Earlier, Moscow deployed soldiers in preparation for their arrival and told residents to avoid going out.

Wagner’s fighters seized the city of Rostov hundreds of miles to the south before racing in convoys across the country, carrying tanks and armored trucks and breaking through barricades set up to stop them, the video showed.

On Saturday night, Wagner’s fighters loaded tanks onto trailers and began withdrawing from the Rostov military headquarters they had captured, a Reuters witness said.

“In 24 hours we reached 200 km from Moscow. During this time we did not shed a single drop of blood of our fighters,” Prigozhin said in a video, dressed in full combat uniform at an undisclosed location.

“Understanding … that Russian blood will be spilled on one side, we are turning our columns and returning to the field camps as planned.”

Reuters could not independently verify how far Prigozhin’s mercenaries had gone. Video earlier showed convoys of Wagner vehicles less than 310 miles (500 km) from Moscow.

Alexander Lukashenko’s office said the decision to stop the further movement of the Wagner fighters was brokered by the Belarusian president, with Putin’s approval, in exchange for guarantees of their safety.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Prigozhin himself would be transferred to Belarus under the deal. Peskov said Lukashenko had offered to mediate because he had known the mercenary leader personally for about 20 years.

LITTLE PUSH FROM THE ARMED FORCES

Wagner’s blitzkrieg appeared to take place with little reaction from Russia’s regular armed forces, raising questions about Putin’s hold on power in the nuclear-armed country even after Wagner’s advance was abruptly halted. .

Earlier, Prigozhin said what he called a “march for justice” was aimed at removing corrupt and incompetent Russian commanders, whom he blames for derailing the war in Ukraine.

In a televised address from the Kremlin, Putin said earlier that Wagner’s rebellion put Russia’s existence at risk.

“We are fighting for the life and security of our people, for our sovereignty and independence, for the right to remain Russia, a state with a thousand-year history,” Putin said, vowing to punish those who “prepared an uprising of armed”. .

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Wagner’s revolt, which prompted a flurry of high-level calls among Western leaders, exposed the unrest in Russia.

“Today the world can see that the masters of Russia do not control anything. And that means nothing. Just complete chaos. The lack of any predictability,” Zelenskiy said in his video speech overnight.

Video obtained by Reuters showed troop carriers and two flatbed trucks each carrying a tank moving 30 miles (50 km) beyond the city of Voronezh, more than halfway to Moscow.

A helicopter fired on them near Voronezh, where a fuel depot exploded in a fireball shortly after a helicopter flew by, video obtained by Reuters showed.

‘WILL THERE BE CIVIL WAR?’

The fighters, led by Prigozhin, an ex-convict, include thousands of ex-prisoners recruited from Russian prisons.

His men fought the bloodiest battles of Ukraine’s 16-month war, including the eastern city of Bakhmut. He lashed out for months at the top of the military, particularly Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov, accusing them of incompetence and withholding ammunition from his fighters.

This month, he defied orders to sign a contract placing his troops under the command of the Ministry of Defence.

He launched the apparent uprising on Friday after claiming the army had killed many of his fighters in an airstrike. The Ministry of Defense has denied this.

He said he had captured the headquarters of Russia’s Southern Military District without firing a shot in Rostov, which serves as the main rear logistics hub for Russia’s entire occupation force in Ukraine. The surrounding area is also an important oil, gas and grain region.

Residents of the city had quietly gathered, filming on cellphones as Wagner’s fighters in armored vehicles and battle tanks took up positions.

A tank was wedged between stucco buildings with posters advertising a circus. Another had “Siberia” painted in red across the front, an obvious statement of intent to erase the breadth of Russia.

“Will there be civil war?” a woman in Rostov asked the mercenaries. “No, everything will be fine,” replied one.

UKRAINE ATTACK NEAR BAKHMUT

Western capitals said they were following the situation closely. US President Joe Biden spoke with the leaders of France, Germany and Britain, while Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with his G7 counterparts.

The top US military officer, Army General Mark Milley, canceled a planned trip to the Middle East because of the developments.

“This represents the most significant challenge to the Russian state in recent times,” Britain’s defense ministry said earlier Saturday as Prigozhin’s fighters attacked Moscow.

The uprising threatened to throw the Russian occupation force in Ukraine into disarray, just as Kiev is launching its strongest counter-offensive since the war began in February last year.

Ukraine’s military said on Saturday that its forces made advances near Bakhmut, on the eastern front and further south. Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar said on Telegram that an offensive was launched near a group of villages surrounding Bakhmut, which was captured by Wagner forces in May after months of fighting.

“In all these areas, we have made progress,” Maliar wrote.

Oleksandr Tarnavskiy, the commander of the southern front, said Ukrainian forces had liberated an area near Krasnohorivka, west of the Russian-held regional center of Donetsk.

He said the area had been under Russian control since Moscow-backed separatist forces took control of it in 2014.

Reporting by Reuters reporters; Writing by Andrew Osborn, Kevin Liffey, Peter Graff and Frank Jack Daniel; Editing by Giles Elgood, Frances Kerry, Alexander Smith and Daniel Wallis

