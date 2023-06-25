The world economy is at a critical moment in the fight against inflation, the central bank warns

The BIS says that the global economy at a key moment in the inflation battle

See material risk of further problems in the global banking system

The ‘obsession’ with short-term economic growth must end

LONDON, June 25 (Reuters) – The world central bank’s umbrella body, the Bank for International Settlements (BIS), called on Sunday for more interest rate hikes, warning that the world economy was now at a turning point as countries struggle to curb inflation. .

Despite relentless rate hikes over the past 18 months, inflation in many major economies remains stubbornly high, while rising borrowing costs fueled the most serious bank collapses since the financial crisis 15 years ago.

“The global economy is at a critical point. Tough challenges must be addressed,” Agustin Carstens, the BIS’s general manager, said in the organization’s annual report published on Sunday.

“The time to obsessively pursue short-term growth is over. Monetary policy must now restore price stability. Fiscal policy must be consolidated.”

Claudio Borio, head of the BIS’s monetary and economic unit, added that there was a danger that an “inflationary psychology” was now setting in, although bigger-than-expected rate rises in Britain and Norway last week showed central banks were pushing “to get the job done” in terms of dealing with the problem.

However, their challenges are unique by post-World War II standards. It is the first time that, in much of the world, a rise in inflation has coexisted with widespread financial weakness.

The longer inflation remains high, the stronger and more prolonged the required policy tightening, the BIS report said, warning that the possibility of further problems in the banking sector is now “material”.

If interest rates reach mid-1990s levels, the overall debt service burden for major economies, all else being equal, would be the highest in history, Borio said.

“I think central banks will get inflation under control. That’s their job to restore price stability,” he told Reuters. “The question is what will the cost be.”

BANKING CRISIS

The Swiss-based BIS held its annual meeting in recent days, where senior central bankers discussed the turbulent past few months.

March and April saw the failure of a number of US regional banks, including Silicon Valley Bank and then the emergency bailout of Credit Suisse in the BIS’s backyard.

Historically, about 15% of interest rate hike cycles cause severe stress on the banking system, the BIS report showed, although the frequency increases significantly if interest rates are rising, inflation is rising or housing prices have risen sharply.

It could be as high as 40% if the private debt-to-GDP ratio is in the top quartile of the historical distribution at the time of the first rate hike.

“Very high debt levels, an extraordinary rise in global inflation and strong house price growth in the pandemic era check all these boxes,” the BIS said.

It also estimated that the cost of supporting an aging population will increase by approximately 4% and 5% of GDP in advanced economies (AEs) and emerging market economies (EMEs) respectively over the next 20 years.

The lack of belt-tightening by governments would push debt above 200% and 150% of GDP by 2050 in AE and EME, and could be even higher if economic growth rates slow.

Part of the report published already last week it also laid out a “game-changing” plan for an evolved financial system where central bank digital currencies and tokenized banking assets speed up and stimulate global transactions and commerce.

Commenting further on the economic picture, Carstens, the former head of Mexico’s central bank, said the emphasis was now on policymakers to act.

“Unrealistic expectations that have emerged since the Great Financial Crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic regarding the scale and sustainability of monetary and fiscal support need to be corrected,” he said.

The BIS thinks a “soft or mild” economic downturn – where rates rise without causing recessions or major bank failures – is still possible, but admits it is a difficult situation.

Analysts at Bank of America have calculated that there have been 470 interest rate increases globally over the past 2 years compared to 1,202 decreases since the financial crisis.

The US Federal Reserve has raised its rates by 500 basis points from near zero, the European Central Bank has raised eurozone rates by 400 bps, and many developing world economies have done much more.

The question remains what will be needed most, especially with signs that companies are seizing the opportunity to boost profits and workers are now demanding higher wages to prevent a further erosion of their living standards.

“The easy gains have now been reaped and the last mile will be more difficult,” Borio said, referring to the challenges central bankers now face with inflation rebounding to safe levels. “I wouldn’t be surprised if there were more surprises.”

(This story has been corrected to change the combined ECB rate hike to 400 basis points from 375 basis points in paragraph 22)

