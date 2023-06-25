The latest Ukraine-Russia war: Putin ‘unable to forgive betrayal’; More Russian unrest in coming weeks, US says | World News





“I was very shocked and did not know what to do” – the reaction to the brief rebellion in Moscow

For a capital grappling with such potentially intense political convulsions, Moscow settled into a calm on a sun-drenched Sunday, writes Moscow correspondent Diana Magnay. Red Square was closed as a precaution against terrorism. One tourist asked us anxiously why he couldn’t pass and seemed surprised by the reference to terrorism. Without access to the Russian Telegram – and what tourist watches state TV? – No wonder he had no idea what had happened. The only other indication of the state of things, at least in the city center, were plainclothes police asking for our documents. But people seemed shocked. “I was very shocked and didn’t know what to do. I thought I should probably go to St. Petersburg or somewhere,” Irina said. She was from the town of Vidnoye, south of Moscow, and had seen many military vehicles around her home. “This situation was so bad and it seemed like people in the government didn’t know what to do,” she said. “I don’t want to get into politics,” said another woman, echoing a common refrain among the Russian people. “Thank God we can walk here in the center of Moscow and everything is fine!” One man who refused to be filmed crouched down and muttered an expletive-laden tirade against Vladimir Putin, ending with “glory to Ukraine!” Bold words in Russia today – no wonder he whispered. The action had all been elsewhere – in Rostov-on-Don in the Russian south and in Voronezh, halfway to Moscow. The trenches dug across the road to try to stop Wagner’s column were quickly filled. The immediate crisis quickly subsided, its physical traces erased. But what mark will those 24 hours leave on the public consciousness and the history books, especially if this is not Yevgeny Prigozhin’s final act? In 2014, the writer Peter Pomerantsev dreamed up one of the best titles for his book on Russia: “Nothing is true and everything is possible.” As I think about the potential change of what Prigozhin’s armed rebellion actually was, this phrase keeps coming back.

