Charlie Fischer prepares for the last International Junior Masters

Charlie Fischer, then 13, was cycling to Orchard Park Country Club in 2017, a week before his International Junior Masters debut after qualifying for the first time.

Unfortunately, he fell and broke his wrist. In the days leading up to the tournament, he tried to practice the pain, removing the cast at one point, but it proved to be too much and he retired.

Officials granted him an exemption to return to the 2018 tournament and he has qualified every year since.

He will play in his fourth IJM this week after qualifying for six a broken wrist and the pandemic caused him to miss two.

“It’s probably not really decided much,” Fischer said of competing on tour for the last time. It will be decided on Friday (championship round).

People are also reading…

Charlie Fischer, a 16-year-old from Orchard Park High School, shot a round of 2-under 68 on Monday to share first place in qualifying for the Porter Cup Invitational.

The IJM, North America’s oldest junior golf tournament, begins its 70th edition Tuesday morning at East Aurora Country Club, the Fischers’ home course.

His love of the game began with his grandmother, who took Fischer and his brother to Harvest Hill Golf Course in Orchard Park when he was 4, he said. Like any other child, he played other sports like baseball and football but became obsessed with golf after practicing at Harvest Hill for several years.

At age 9, he left other sports and became a member of East Aurora.

That’s where I really fell in love with the game, Fischer said. I grew up on the golf course, so it felt like a second home.

Fischer preferred the individual aspect of golf and self-reliance as the main reason why he wins or loses. He can take ownership of everything, he said.

He has developed a strong resume over the years, competing on the Hurricane Junior Golf Tour, one of the largest junior tournaments in the country. He has also played in junior events through the New York State Golf Association and was named the 2020 WNYPGA Young Player of the Year. He also won a pair of Buffalo District Boys Junior Stroke Play Association golf championships.

“That’s what’s really been able to keep me going at these IJMs,” Fischer said. You really have to work hard for it, and I’m proud to say that I have. Qualifying for this tournament is a little easier than it was when I was 11 or 12.

Fischer has been watching IJM for at least 10 years, he said, adding that he fell in love with the tournament even more when he had to watch it because of his broken wrist.

He said there is little pressure playing a very popular course, but added that the pressure is a privilege, having had the opportunity to qualify for the IJM for many years.

And although East Aurora CC is his home course, it’s more special to him that the tournament brings in some of the best young players from around the world. The boys’ field this year is made up of players from nine countries, including Australia, Peru, Thailand and China. Sri Lanka will be represented for the first time by Nerikh Tejwani, the country’s amateur champion.

One of the first things people notice when they enter the country club are the flags of the countries that are represented. The second thing is accents, Fischer joked.

You don’t realize how big the world really is until you’re around these people of different cultures, accents and backgrounds, Fischer said. You can learn so much about them through this one golf activity.

Fischer said he hasn’t left the country, but for him and other local players, the tour is a way for them to see the world, he said. Playing at the IJM has given Fisher the idea that maybe one day he’ll visit Australia, Thailand or Egypt because he’s heard about the experiences of his competitors. East Aurora CC even has a reciprocal club in Australia, Fischer said.

I just want to go into it like I’ve gone in every year, just trying to meet the guys from around the world, show them my golf course, show them our area, Fischer said. It’s the last one and it stinks, but it’s also bitter.

In his IJM final, Fischer hopes to see himself playing in the championship flight on Friday. Last year, he just missed out, but finished second in the platinum flight. It will be one of the last tournaments in his backyard before he moves to Macon, Ga., to play for Mercer in the fall.

“No matter what tournaments I’ve played, how big they are, the first tee shot at the International Junior Masters is probably the most nerve-wracking shot I’ll ever experience,” Fischer said.

The event is medal play on Tuesday and Wednesday. The top 16 boys will advance to the Championship playoff game, starting at 7:30 a.m. Thursday. The winners will play in the quarter-finals on Thursday afternoon, with the semi-finals starting on Friday morning. The final is scheduled for Friday afternoon.

The remaining players will be placed into platinum, gold, silver and bronze flights, based on their results in medal play, and will also begin play on Thursday.

The girls division begins medal play at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday and will move into match play at noon Thursday.