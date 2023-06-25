International Box Office: Pixar’s ‘Elemental’ Beats The Flash

“The Flash” continues to languish at the box office, collecting $26.6 million from 78 international territories over the weekend and bringing its overseas tally to just $123.3 million.

The Warner Bros. comic book film, starring Ezra Miller as the eponymous speedster, has earned $210.9 million globally, including $87 million domestically. That’s far less than a film of its size and scope — it cost $200 million to make and another $100 million to market — should break even in its theatrical run. China leads foreign territories with $23.6 million, followed by Mexico with $14.4 million and the United Kingdom with $8.5 million.

Word of mouth isn’t helping The Flash, which is suffering in part because it’s considered a holdover from a soon-to-be extinct comic book universe. New DC Studios heads James Gunn and Peter Safran plan to retool the interconnected world of the Justice League members, and as a result, movie fans can’t seem to care about the mega-budget superhero tentpoles hanging around in balance. That’s unfortunate for DC’s two remaining entries into limbo, Blue Beetle” (Aug. 18) and Jason Momoa’s “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” (Dec. 20).

“The Flash” is flying below Pixar’s “Elemental” on the international box office charts. Over the weekend, the animated film “Elemental” added $31.3 million as it expanded to 40 territories. China is the top-grossing market at $11.1 million, followed by Korea at $9.6 million and Mexico at $4.6 million.

With another $65.5 million at the domestic box office, “Elemental” has generated $121 million globally to date. The only problem is that “Elemental” cost $200 million to produce, so it needs to continue to draw family crowds well into the summer to break into its theatrical run, much less come out of the red. .

Elsewhere, Jennifer Lawrence’s “No Hard Feelings” debuted with $9.5 million from 48 markets. It’s a promising turnout because broad comedies tend to have limited appeal with international audiences. According to Sony, the film is trailing the last two R-rated comedies, “Cocaine Bear” with 17% and “Good Boys” with 33%, for similar markets at current exchange rates. The United Kingdom leads all markets with $1.5 million, followed by Australia with $1.3 million and Germany with $1.1 million. Globally, “No Hard Feelings” is $24.5 million.