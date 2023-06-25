Yeast dust makes a cheap and quick virus test – UQ News





Researchers from the University of Queensland have created a powder from baker’s yeast that can detect COVID-19 and could protect communities against future pandemics. Powder ‘nanoprobe’ developed at UQ’s Australian Institute for Bioengineering and Nanotechnology (AIBN) are synthetic yeast fragments which can be deployed in environments such as airports, hospitals, stadiums and sewers to detect biomarkers of COVID-19. Principal researcher and director of the AIBN Center for Personalized Nanomedicine Professor Matt Trau said yeast nanoprobes could also be integrated into current testing platforms for COVID-19. “Yeast has long been a cheap and abundant ingredient in bread and beer and thanks to its unique chemical properties, it can now be used in diagnostic technologies that rival PCR testing for speed and sensitivity,” Professor Trau said. “We often refer to yeasts as biofactories because they are the oldest industrial microorganisms. “In this case, we’re using the same historically cheap and highly scalable food production systems to create a sensor powder that can be deployed in the environment to detect a variety of viral threats.” Fluorescent, electrochemical, or dye-based assay techniques are used to examine the nanoprobes to see if they have been exposed to a virus. AIBN researcher Dr Selvakumar Edwardraja said the yeast sensor technology could be genetically programmed to detect specific viral strains, such as the Delta and Omicron variants of COVID-19, and give health systems a head start on new and emerging viral threats that pass from animals to humans. “The constant mutation of COVID-19 means that it is no longer enough to test whether someone has been infected,” said Dr Edwardraja. “We should now be able to quickly identify which variant a patient has, where it came from and what needs to be done to treat it.” Co-author of the research Dr. Chris Howard said the cost-effective and easily scalable nature of yeast nanoprobes means the technology is an accessible tool for pandemic defense systems. “If we are to block new and more severe variants from taking hold, we need diagnostic tools that are quickly produced and distributed and can be modified for a wide range of in-country testing processes,” Dr Howard said. “With yeast so inexpensive, this technology could be important to low-resource regions of the globe that cannot afford current expensive diagnostic tests.” Nanoprobe technology is fully described in Nanotechnology of nature. Media: AIBN Communications, Alex Druce, [email protected], +61 447 305 979; UQ Communications, [email protected], +61 429 056 139.

