China expresses support for Russia after aborted rebellion





BEIJING, June 25 (Reuters) – China supports Russia in maintaining its national stability, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Sunday, a day after a rebellion was put down by the Wagner group of heavily armed mercenaries. Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko held talks in Beijing on “international” issues on Sunday after the most serious challenge to President Vladimir Putin’s grip on power since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022. “The Chinese side expressed support for the efforts of the leadership of the Russian Federation to stabilize the situation in the country in connection with the events of June 24 and confirmed its interest in strengthening the cohesion and further prosperity of Russia,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said. said. China’s Foreign Ministry initially said only that Rudenko had exchanged views with Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang on Sino-Russian relations as well as “international and regional issues of common interest”. He later said that China supports Russia in maintaining its national stability and that the recent escalation of tensions in Russia was Russia’s “internal matter”. It was unclear when Rudenko arrived in Beijing, or whether his visit to China, a key Russian ally, was in response to the apparent rebellion led by mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin. The rebellion was ended on Saturday in a deal that spared Prigozhin and his mercenaries from facing criminal charges in exchange for Prigozhin withdrawing his fighters back to base and moving to Belarus. SHUT UP CHINA China earlier made no comment on the rebellion, which Putin said threatened Russia’s very existence, while Western leaders, including US President Joe Biden, said they were closely monitoring the situation. “China will support Russia by emphasizing that there is no interference in its internal affairs,” noted Chinese military expert and television commentator Song Zhongping told Reuters. Prigozhin understands that it is difficult to achieve the desired results through this rebellion. Prigozhin had said his “march” to Moscow was aimed at removing the corrupt and incompetent commanders he blames for derailing the war in Ukraine. The rebellion has been closely followed by the Chinese media, which has largely refrained from commenting before any official comment. But China’s state-controlled Global Times said on Saturday that the rise of Prigozhin’s “deal” and the creation of an “illusion” of Russia has many internal contradictions and the “building is collapsing” was the latest attack by Western media and another attempt to undermine Russian social unity. Many Chinese citizens expressed support for Putin on social media. “You can do it, Russia!” many posts on social networks are read. China’s embassy in Russia told Chinese media outlet Southern Metropolis Daily on Saturday that the region around Moscow was calm. Reporting by Ryan Woo, Beijing newsroom and Alexander Marrow in London; Editing by Tom Hogue, Christopher Cushing and Philippa Fletcher Our standards: Thomson Reuters Fiduciary Principles.

