DP World Tour: Thriston Lawrence seals one-shot victory at BMW International Open | Golf News





Thriston Lawrence fought back from four shots down to win the BMW International Open; Joost Luiten settled with three points in the 17th position to lose his chance for victory



After coming from four shots to win the BMW International Open, an emotional Thriston Lawrence stressed that he has struggled in recent tournaments and golf is not easy. Thriston Lawrence capitalized on a costly finish by Joost Luiten to grab a fourth DP World Tour title with a one-shot victory at the BMW International Open. The South African overturned a four-shot deficit during an eventful final day at Golfclub Munchen Eichenried, mixing eight birdies with five bogeys to post a three-under 69 and set the club target at 13 under. Luiten had taken a three-shot lead into the final round but remained within a fraction of the lead until he bogeyed the 17th, missing a par-save attempt from three feet that left him looking for a birdie of the last hole. to match Lawrence’s total. The Dutchman had to tee off after a bogey at the final five and missed the green with his third shot, with a final par leaving him tied for second after a final round of 74. Lawrence had not scored a top-10 since his previous win on home soil in December and fought back tears in his post-round interview. Lawrence recovered after four hits to seal the victory “It means a lot. I’m a little emotional to be honest,” Lawrence said Sky Sports. “I went to America for six weeks, I had an incision. This game is not easy. It was a real boost [on Sunday] and I really gave it my all. I feel sorry for Joost, I know how hard this game is. “I don’t know why I’m so excited but it just means the world and to get my fourth win in Germany is incredible. “I played very well [on Sunday] and at one stage I didn’t think I would reach a level; it was bird, boge, little bird, boge – you’re taking, giving, taking, giving. “I saw Joost miss that two-footer on 17 and I know how difficult those shots are around these greens. It wasn’t easy there, so I feel for him. “I think that’s why I’m emotional as well because I know how hard this game is and everybody wants to win.” I tweet Due to your consent preferences, you are unable to view this Privacy Options Seeking a seventh career victory and first since 2018, Luiten began the day three shots ahead of compatriot Daan Huizing and recovered from a bogey at the third with a birdie at the fifth. However, it turned out to be his only birdie of the day and a birdie at the seventh was followed by nine straight pars before he bogeyed the 17th, the same hole Lawrence had made minutes earlier. I tweet Due to your consent preferences, you are unable to view this Privacy Options Luiten’s drive on the 18th ended at the edge of a water hazard, and he was able to get into the fairway and hit a good approach from 204 yards to 25 feet, but his birdie putt from the fringe slipped terribly. Home favorite Max Kieffer, Adrian Meronk, Daniel Hillier and Rikuya Hoshino tied for third at 11 under par. Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses in the UK and Ireland

