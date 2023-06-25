Biden administration response to events in RussiaExBulletin

We look at what the Biden administration is and isn’t saying about the extraordinary events that unfolded yesterday in Russia, when the leader of a private army threatened to march on Moscow.

AYESHA RASCOE, PRACTICE:

As events in Russia unfold, you may have heard, well, not much from US officials over the past day or so. But we’re starting to hear more from officials this morning. Joining us now is NPR White House Correspondent Tamara Keith. Good morning, Tam.

TAMARA KEITH, BYLINE: Morning.

RASCOE: All right, what has the White House said about the situation so far? It appears that there was some American intelligence about this planned uprising.

KEITH: Right. While it was shocking to see this actually happen, our colleague Tom Bowman is reporting that according to two US officials he interviewed, US intelligence had learned earlier this month that Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the Wagner Group, was planning to take military actions inside. of Russia. One official I spoke to this morning said that even publicly, Prigozhin’s rhetoric had become increasingly combative recently. For the US and its allies in the region, instability in Russia creates a lot of uncertainty and a lot of risk. You know, Russia is a nuclear power in the middle of a war against a US ally, Ukraine. In an interview this morning with CBS’ “Face The Nation,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the US is very focused on the fact that Russia has nuclear weapons. But he said there hasn’t been a change in Russia’s nuclear posture or the US’s posture, but it’s something they’re looking at. Also see – the president of the United States. He was briefed by senior national security and intelligence officials yesterday and has been receiving regular updates. In fact, Jake Sullivan, his national security adviser, traveled with him to Camp David for the weekend.

RASCOE: We’ve learned this morning that there have been some conversations, you know, with and among U.S. allies. What can you tell us about them?

KEITH: Well, according to the White House, President Biden spoke by phone with President Macron of France, Chancellor Scholz of Germany and Prime Minister Sunak of the UK. Reading is not so revealing. He says they discussed the situation in Russia and affirmed their unwavering support for Ukraine. Blinken spoke to many of his counterparts yesterday, including the Polish foreign minister and the Ukrainian foreign minister. And the official message from those calls, too, is very similar, that US support for Ukraine remains unwavering and that everyone will stay in close coordination as the situation in Russia develops. American diplomats were even in contact with Russia, Blinken said, sending a message that they have a responsibility to keep American diplomats and citizens safe in Russia.

And, you know, over the last 36 hours or so, American officials in the White House have had pretty strict messaging discipline as all of this has unfolded. And part of that is just not wanting to give Putin a propaganda victory by giving him any ammunition to blame his misfortune on the U.S. and part of that is that this is just an unsustainable situation, and offering analysis in the middle of it would not advance our interests. So Blinken has been making the rounds of the Sunday morning network shows. He told ABC and CNN that he didn’t think we had seen, quote, the “final act” of the Russian turmoil. He told NBC that this weekend’s events revealed more cracks in, quote, “the Russian facade.” And he added that it is too soon to tell exactly where they are going and when they will get there.

RASCOE: OK, let’s take a very sharp turn into domestic politics. The Republican presidential candidates have all taken turns speaking at the Faith and Freedom Conference. Meanwhile, President Biden met with abortion rights activists — or abortion rights defenders. You know, it really looks like the campaign is in full swing.

KEITH: The campaign is upon us for 2024. That Faith and Freedom Conference is one of those classic campaign cattle calls where each candidate gets to speak for about 10 minutes and give a stump speech to a generally friendly crowd. And there are only too many Republican candidates at this point. But it was kind of like Trump and everybody else. Former President Trump took a primetime spot Saturday night to give a much longer speech than the rest of them, and he hit many of his greatest hits. You know, this is just the latest sign that he’s still the frontrunner of the GOP, despite all the things that have happened. And everyone else is just trying to figure out how to eclipse it, and none of them have figured that out yet.

Meanwhile, President Biden will deliver what the White House is calling a major speech this week in Chicago. I don’t know how big it’s going to be, but the topic is supposed to be Bidenomics, Biden — Biden’s economic plan and what he’s done and what he hopes to do.

RASCOE: This is NPR White House correspondent Tamara Keith. Thank you so much, Tam.

KEITH: You’re welcome.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permission pages at www.npr.org for more information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush timeline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative recording of NPR programming is the audio recording.