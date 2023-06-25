The Case of Death Row Inmates Challenging the Mandatory Death Penalty





Five men were sentenced to death after killing another man in 2011. In 2015, after unsuccessful appeals against their verdict and sentence, they brought their case to the African Court. They were still on death row awaiting execution in Tanzania when their case was heard. The African court found that the five men had had a fair trial and there was no reason to reopen the question of their guilt. However, the Court said they should not have been automatically sentenced to death. Indeed, the judges consider that Tanzanian law imposing the death penalty in case of murder it is arbitrary. The mandatory death penalty conflicts with judicial fairness and independence, and as a consequence, violates the right to life. The court also held that the execution of the death sentence by hanging constitutes cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment given the inherent suffering involved.. court BOOKED Tanzania to review the sentencing case in order to give the Tanzanian judge complete freedom to decide whether to order the death penalty or consider another punishment for these men. In addition, the Court ordered Tanzania to amend its law and remove the mandatory imposition of the death penalty from its Criminal Code within one year. The prohibition of the mandatory death penalty, as a violation of the right to life, is a historic decision of the African Court. Although Amnesty International is against the death penalty in all cases without exception, this judgment provides an important one step forward in that direction. It has the potential to save the lives of people who would otherwise be sentenced to death without a second opinion, regardless of their personal circumstances or the context in which a crime was committed. [post judgment: I was not able to find anything online unfortunately it would be good to be able to confirm that these people were not executed though, I will try my best to find a way to get this info through PALU] [1] Violations of Articles 4 and 5 of the African Charter

