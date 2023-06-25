Americans become less interventionist, even as they prefer strong military, global leadership: poll





Most Americans believe that the US should focus more on domestic affairs and withdraw from foreign affairs, despite the fact that most also believe in inclusive US global leadership and the need for a strong military. Nearly two-thirds of Americans, 65%, believe the U.S. would be better served by withdrawing from international affairs and focusing more on problems here at home, according to a Ronald Reagan Institute poll. shared exclusively with Fox News Sunday. . While the result appears to indicate more isolationist feelings among Americans, the same poll found that large majorities also believe in strong involvement in foreign affairs. Over three-quarters, 76% of respondents indicated they agree that US leadership and engagement in international events is “essential” to boosting the economy and securing favorable trade deals. An almost identical amount, 74%, said they believe it is important for the US to stand up for human rights and democracy around the world, while 85% said it is important for the US to maintain a strong military that can to maintain peace and prosperity. both at home and around the world. FOX NEWS POLL: HALF SAYS YOU SHOULD SUPPORT UKRAINE WHERE IT’S DUE According to Rachel Hoff, policy director at the Ronald Reagan Institute, the results show that Americans “don’t feel they have to choose between domestic priorities and international leadership.” “They want our leaders to focus on problems here at home and also maintain a strong military, promote international trade and protect human rights abroad,” Hoff added. “At the end of the day, they don’t want the United States to withdraw from the world they want us to lead.” The poll comes as the debate over how involved the US should be in defending Ukraine from Russian aggression continues to rage, with some arguing that the billions of dollars spent on equipping the Ukrainian military would be better spent on internal. But according to a Reagan Institute poll, a majority of Americans, 59%, say they support sending military aid to Ukraine, compared to 30% who oppose it. Another 11% indicated they were not sure. TRUMP WARNS ABOUT PUTIN’S PORTRAIT IN RUSSIA, SAYS DIRECTED COULD BE MUCH WORSE Americans also believe it is in the best interest of the US for Ukraine to win its conflict against Russia, with 75% saying it is important for Ukraine to win compared to 17% who said it was unimportant. Americans also indicated it was important for US foreign policy to focus on countering Chinese military power, with 82% indicating the issue should be a major or minor focus. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP Other issues respondents believed should be the focus of US foreign policy included promoting freedom and democracy in authoritarian countries (71%), pushing for nuclear disarmament (81%), negotiating favorable trade agreements for the US (88%), the opposition to Chinese economic power. (78%), fighting terrorist networks (92%), protecting human rights in other countries (82%), preventing countries that do not have nuclear weapons from acquiring them (87%), protecting countries of jobs and companies in the US (94%), and working to limit climate change (71%). The poll, which was conducted between May 30 and June 6, took 1,254 samples and had a margin of error of 2.8%.

