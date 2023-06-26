



The Kings Fund today published their independent report commissioned by the ABPI comparing the NHS with other international health systems. It gives the NHS a mixed bill of health across a range of outcome measures. If the NHS is to successfully prevent and treat disease and provide the best possible standards of care for patients, better use of medicines must be part of the strategy.

Brian Duggan, Policy Director of Strategic Partnerships, ABPI

WHEREAS The report shows that the UK has one of the lowest cost and most efficient health systems in the worldit also found that the UK tends to have much poorer health outcomes than its peers, ranking 16th and 18th respectively for preventable and treatable causes of death in a basket of 19 countries comparable.[2] The report also shows that the UK’s spending on medicines is the lowest among its peers, accounting for just 9% of total UK healthcare spending. This was the lowest percentage among eight other similar countries, including Italy 17%, Germany 17% and France 15%.[3] While the report shows that the UK performs quite well in the speed of approving new medicines for use in the NHS, separate Government data suggests that, far too often, eligible UK patients do not actually receive the latest treatments that have been meet The UK has lower adoption of new medicines compared to the average of comparator countries. A year after a new drug is launched, for every 100 patients receiving it in similar countries around the world, only 58 eligible patients in the UK receive the same treatment. This rises to 81 after five years.[4] Today’s report from The Kings Fund also shows a mixed performance in avoidable hospital admissions for long-term conditions. While the UK performs relatively well in avoidable hospital admissions for diabetes and heart failure, it performs poorly in those for asthma and COPD. Brian Duggan, Policy Director of Strategic Partnerships at ABPI said: “Given the UK’s low spending on medicines and the slow adoption of innovative treatments, it is not surprising that patients are being lost and we have poorer outcomes for avoidable mortality and hospital admissions curable. If the NHS is to successfully prevent and treat disease and provide the best possible standards of care for patients, better use of medicines must be part of the strategy. We know the NHS can do this. We saw him deliver the fastest vaccine rollout in history during the pandemic, as well as keep essential medicines to the people who needed them. This was done in partnership with industry and industry will continue to work with the NHS to help it meet the challenges of the next 75 years.

