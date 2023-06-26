International African American Museum reclaims sacred ground for enslaved relatives

When the International African American Museum opens to the public Tuesday in South Carolina, it becomes a new homecoming and pilgrimage site for the descendants of enslaved Africans whose arrival in the Western Hemisphere began at the ports of the Lowcountry coast.

Overlooking the old wharf in Charleston, where nearly half of the enslaved population first entered North America, the 150,000-square-foot (14,000-square-meter) museum houses exhibits and artifacts that explore how labor was formed, persistence, resistance, and cultures of African Americans the Carolinas, the nation, and the world.

It also includes a genealogy research center to help families trace their ancestors’ journey from the point of arrival on earth.

The opening comes at a time when the very idea of ​​the survival of black people through slavery, racial apartheid and economic oppression that are central to American history is being challenged across the U.S. Museum leaders said its existence is not a counter to the effort. current to print history, but rather an invitation to dialogue and discovery.

“Show me a bold space, show me an open space, show me a space that fits me where I am and then takes me where I asked to go,” said Dr. Tonya Matthews, the museum’s president and CEO.

“I think that’s the superpower of museums,” she said. “The only thing you need to bring to this museum is your curiosity and we will do the rest.”

The $120 million facility features nine galleries containing nearly a dozen interactive exhibits of more than 150 historic artifacts and 30 works of art. One of the museum’s exhibits will rotate two to three times each year.

Upon entering the space, eight large video screens show a trailer of a diasporic journey spanning centuries, from cultural roots in the African continent and the horrors of the Middle Passage to the regional and international legacies that arose from the dispersal and migration of Africans across lands. .

Screens are angled to draw visitors to large windows and a balcony at the back of the museum, revealing sweeping views of Charleston Harbor.

A unique feature of the museum is its gallery dedicated to the history and culture of the Gullah Geechee people. Their isolation on rice, indigo, and cotton plantations in coastal South Carolina, Georgia, and North Florida helped them maintain ties to West African cultural traditions and the Creole language. A multimedia-sized “house of praise” in the gallery highlights Gullah Geechee expressions of faith and shows how those expressions are embedded in black American gospel music.





On Saturday, the grounds of the museum buzzed with excitement as founders, staff, elected officials and other invited guests dedicated the grounds in spectacular fashion.

The program was emceed by award-winning actress and director Phylicia Rashad and included stirring performances by poet Nikky Finney and the McIntosh County Shouters, who perform songs handed down from enslaved African Americans.

“Truth leaves us free to understand, free to respect and free to appreciate the full spectrum of our shared history,” said former Charleston Mayor Joseph Riley, Jr., who is widely credited with the idea. to bring the museum to town.

Planning for the International African American Museum dates back to 2000, when Riley called for its creation in his State of the City address. It took several more years, through fundraising hurdles and changes in museum leadership, before construction began in 2019.

Originally set to open in 2020, the museum was further delayed by the coronavirus pandemic, as well as problems in the supply chain of materials needed to complete construction.

Gadsden’s Wharf, a 2.3-acre waterfront parcel where it is estimated that more than 45% of enslaved Africans brought to the United States in the late 18th and early 19th centuries set their tone for the museum experience. The pier was built by Revolutionary War figure Christopher Gadsden.

The land is now part of a deliberately designed ancestral garden. The black granite walls have been erected on the site of a former warehouse, a space where enslaved people perished while waiting to be transported to the slave market. The walls are decorated with lines from Maya Angelou’s poem, “And Still I Rise.”

The main structure of the museum does not affect the sacred surroundings in which it is located. Instead, it is raised above the pier by 18 cylindrical columns. Beneath the structure is a shallow fountain, honoring the men, women and children whose bodies were inhumanely tied together in the bellies of ships in the transatlantic slave trade.

To discourage visitors from walking on the raised outlines of shackled bodies, a walkway was created through the center of the pier’s tribute.

“There is something incredibly meaningful about reclaiming a space that was once the landing point, the beginning of a terrible American journey for captured Africans,” said Malika Pryor, the museum’s chief of learning and education.

Walter Hood, founder and creative director of Oakland, California-based Hood Design Studios, designed the landscape of the museum’s grounds. The designs are inspired by tours of the Lowcountry and his previous plantations, he said. The lush grounds, winding paths, and seating areas are meant to be an ethnobotanical garden, forcing visitors to see how the botany of enslaved Africans and their descendants helped shape what still exists today throughout the Carolinas.

The opening of the Charleston museum adds to a growing group of institutions dedicated to teaching an accurate history of the black experience in America. Many will have heard of, and perhaps visited, the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture in the nation’s capital, which opened in 2016.





Lesser known Afrocentric museums and exhibits exist in almost every region of the country. In Montgomery, Alabama, the Heritage Museum: From Slavery to Mass Incarceration and the associated National Memorial for Peace and Justice highlight slavery, Jim Crow, and the history of lynching in America.

Pryor, formerly the education director of the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History in Detroit, said these types of museums focus on the under-discussed and under-engaged parts of American history.

“This is an incredibly broad story, there’s room for 25 other museums that would be able to bring a new curatorial lens to this conversation,” she said.

The museum has launched an initiative to develop relationships with school districts, particularly in countries where laws restrict how public school teachers discuss race and racism in the classroom. In recent years, conservative politicians across the country have banned the books from more than 5,000 schools in 32 states. Bans or restrictions on slavery and systemic racism guidelines have been enacted in at least 16 states as of 2021.

Pryor said South Carolina’s ban on teaching critical race theory in public schools has not put the museum out of reach for local elementary, middle and high schools hoping to take field trips.

“Even just the calls and requests for school group visits, for school group tours, they easily number in the hundreds,” she said. “And we haven’t officially opened the doors yet.”

When the doors are open, everyone is welcome to contemplate a more complete truth of black American history, said Matthews, the museum’s president.

“If you ask me what we want people to feel when they’re in the museum, our answer is something like everything,” she said.

“It is the embodiment of our journey, the execution of our mission, to honor the untold stories of the African-American journey to one of our nation’s most sacred places.”