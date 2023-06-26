International
Why chaos in Russia could spell trouble for the global economy
London
CNN
–
After the pandemic and the war in Ukraine, and inflation shock that followed, to the global economy is in a precarious state. The last thing he needs right now is another nasty surprise.
This is what almost took this weekend as Disgruntled Russian mercenaries marched on Moscowdrawing a stark warning from President Vladimir Putin that the country was on the brink of a 1917-style civil war.
of the armed uprising has been extinguished for now, but the most serious challenge to Putin’s authority in 23 years may yet be in store a period of turmoil and change.
Putin is in total chaos right now, Yale professor and Russia expert Jeffrey Sonnenfeld told CNN.
Russia has fallen out of the world’s top 10 economies, with a gross domestic product roughly the size of Australia, but it remains one of the biggest suppliers of energy to global markets including China and India, despite Western sanctions on set in after its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
On Saturday, another global energy power, Qatar, expressed great concern over the situation in Russia.
The escalation of the situation in Russia and Ukraine will have negative consequences on international security and peace, as well as on food and energy supplies, Qatar’s Foreign Ministry said in response to news of the rebellion.
Any significant loss of Russian energy would force China and India to compete with Western countries for supplies from other producers. If political chaos restricts exports of other goods, such as grains or fertilizers, this can also throw supply and demand out of whack. And that could raise prices for everyone.
Richard Bronze, head of geopolitics and co-founder at Energy Aspects, said markets will now need to understand the extent to which prices need to rise to reflect the greater risk to Russian supply, a view shared by other analysts.
This apparent coup attempt only brings uncertainty, which could be reflected in higher prices, said Matt Smith, chief US oil analyst at Kpler. Such reversal and uncertainty as we have seen in recent days could provide support for prices given the potential for supply disruptions and fears of them that were not considered prior to the weekend.
Global energy and food prices rose in the wake of the invasion of Ukraine in recent years, fueling inflation in Europe and the United States. Since then, it has fallen from multi-decade highs, but the battle to control prices is not over and now it is at a crucial stage.
The last leg of the journey to restore price stability will be the most difficult, the Bank for International Settlements, the bank for central banks, said in its annual report on Sunday.
There was a material risk that a psychology of inflation would set in, leading to what economists describe as a wage-price spiral, he said.
The global economy is at a critical point. Tough challenges need to be addressed, general manager Agustin Carstens said at the BIS’s annual general meeting in Basel.
Signs that global energy demand may weaken this year as economies slow have pushed U.S. crude prices down nearly 14% so far this year to just under $70 a barrel. (It peaked above $120 a year ago.) International Brent crude is down by a similar margin.
But anything that could jeopardize Russia’s ability to continue supplying global energy markets will be watched with trepidation by policymakers in the West and by the countries’ biggest customers in Asia.
If anything impedes these flows, then that would clearly be a downside risk for oil prices, especially as they were already entering a part of the year when global oil demand is expected to significantly outstrip supply, Bronze said.
Libya and Venezuela offer cautionary tales of how civil war and political infighting can hurt energy exports. According to US Energy Information Agency. Venezuelan output also hit a multi-decade low that same year, according to analysis by the Council on Foreign Relations.
Russia is a much more important player. At just under 10 million barrels per day, it produces about 10% of global crude oil demand. And with total oil exports of nearly 8 million barrels per day, Russia is the second largest power by a wide margin behind Saudi Arabia in the OPEC+ alliance of major energy producers.
Western sanctions have had the desired effect of reducing the amount of money Moscow earns from energy, but Russian oil exports in volume terms have recovered to the levels seen before the invasion of Ukraine while China and India clean the barrels avoided by the G7 countries.
Bronzi, at Energy Aspects, was cautious about drawing parallels with Libya and Venezuela. A better comparison would be the immediate aftermath of the collapse of the Soviet Union. It took a long time for the Russian oil industry to recover from this.
You had real problems in terms of investment and real issues in terms of stability in the oil sector, which was already badly damaged in the last years of the Soviet Union, he added.
Sonnenfeld told CNN that the risk that Russian turmoil could spill over to weaken the global economy had declined over the past 18 months. The Ukraine war had failed, forcing Europe to turn to alternative sources, he added.
While it’s too early to tell if anything will happen or change, it’s far from over, and so it raises new questions about what might come next, Bronze said.
Sarah Diab and Sharon Braithwaite in London, and Alexandra Peers and Ramishah Maruf in New York, contributed to this article.
