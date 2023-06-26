



Taliban supreme leader Hibatullah Akhundzada said on Sunday that the government has taken “necessary steps” for the “improvement of women” in Afghanistan, as the United Nations sounded the alarm over women’s rights in the country. In a message ahead of the Eid al-Adha holiday, Akhundzada said “women’s sharia rights have been protected” and that steps have been taken to protect them from forced marriages and other oppression. “Necessary steps have been taken for the betterment of women as half of the society in order to provide them with a comfortable and prosperous life according to the Islamic Sharia,” the message said. “The status of women as a free and dignified human being has been restored and all institutions are obliged to help women in securing marriage, inheritance and other rights. The Taliban, since taking power amid a US withdrawal in 2021, have barred women and girls from getting an education beyond the sixth grade, forced women to wear head-to-toe veils in public and largely banned them from travel outside their homes, among other restrictions on their freedoms. United Nations Mission in Afghanistan said Earlier this year, new Taliban leaders “have demonstrated an almost singular focus on imposing rules that leave most women and girls effectively trapped in their homes” and that Afghanistan “remains the world’s most repressive country in regarding women’s rights”. As Russia Revolt Ends, Future of Mercenaries and Direction of War in Ukraine Remain Uncertain Biden Congratulates Greek Prime Minister Mitsotakis on His Reelection

“For the past 22 months, every aspect of women’s and girls’ lives has been restricted. They are discriminated against in every way,” UN Deputy High Commissioner for Human Rights Nada Al-Ashif. said this month. UN mission said Taliban rulers last week that international recognition as the country’s legitimate government is “almost impossible” unless they lift strict restrictions on the education and employment of women and girls. The Associated Press contributed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thehill.com/policy/international/4066907-taliban-supreme-leader-steps-toward-betterment-of-women-taken-in-afghanistan/

