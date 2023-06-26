International
The international group of agencies is investigating the loss of the diver carrying 5 people to the Titanic
An international group of agencies is investigating the loss of the Titan submersibleseeking to determine what caused it to explode while carrying five people on the Titanic.
Investigators from the U.S. Coast Guard, the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board, the Transportation Safety Board of Canada, the French marine casualty investigation board and the UK’s Maritime Accident Investigation Branch are working closely with together in the investigation of the June 18 accident that attracted worldwide attention.
Evidence is being collected in the port of St. Johns, Newfoundland, in coordination with Canadian authorities.
On Sunday, US Coast Guard Capt. Jason Neubauer, the agency’s chief investigator, said at a news conference that rescue operations from the seabed in the North Atlantic are continuing and they have mapped the accident site.
He did not give a time frame for the investigation.
The Coast Guard Board may make recommendations to prosecutors to pursue civil or criminal sanctions as appropriate.
My main goal is to prevent a similar occurrence by making the necessary recommendations to advance the security of the maritime domain worldwide, said Neubauer.
The US Coast Guard announced Thursday that debris from the diver had been found approximately 1,600 feet (488 meters) from the wreck of the Titanic on the ocean floor.
The submarine Titan exploded on her way to visit the wreck of the Titanic, killing all five on board. The wreckage was located about 12,500 feet (3,810 meters) underwater.
On Saturday, the Transportation Safety Board of Canada said it has launched an investigation into the diver’s loss and has spoken with those who traveled on the Titans’ mother ship, the Polar Prince.
Authorities from the US and Canada began the process of investigating the cause of the underwater explosion and are facing questions about who is responsible for determining how the tragedy unfolded.
“We are conducting a safety investigation in Canada given that this was a Canadian-flagged vessel (Polar Prince) that departed from a Canadian port and was involved in this incident, albeit in international waters,” said Kathy Fox, chair of the board of transport. Other agencies may choose to conduct investigations.
The Polar Prince left Newfoundland on June 16, towing the ill-fated Titan. There were 41 people on board the ship, 17 crew members and 24 others, including Titan’s five-person crew.
Fox said the Canadian Transportation Safety Board will share the information it collects with other agencies, such as the US National Transportation Safety Board and the US Coast Guard, within the limits of Canadian law. Voice recordings and witness statements are protected under Canadian law, she said.
We don’t want to duplicate efforts. We want to cooperate, she said.
Canadian Mounted Police also announced Saturday that they are studying the circumstances leading to Titan’s death to decide whether a full investigation is warranted. That full investigation will only be done if it appears that criminal, federal or provincial law may have been violated, officials said.
The Coast Guard led the initial search and rescue mission, a massive international effort likely to cost millions of dollars. The Coast Guard does not charge for search and rescue, nor do we link the cost to human life, said Adm. John Mauger, of the First Coast Guard District.
OceanGate Expeditions, the company that owned and operated the Titan, is based in the US, but the submersible was registered in the Bahamas. OceanGate is based in Everett, Washington, but closed when Titan was found. Meanwhile, the Titans’ mother ship, the Polar Prince, was from Canada, and those killed were from England, Pakistan, France and the US.
Deep sea investigations promise to be long and arduous. How the overall investigation will proceed is complicated by the fact that the world of deep-sea exploration is not well regulated.
A key part of any investigation is likely to be the Titan itself. The Titan was not registered as a US vessel or with international agencies that regulate safety. And it was not classified by a marine industry group that sets standards on matters such as hull construction.
OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush, who was piloting the Titan when it exploded, had complained that regulations could hinder progress.
One question that seems at least partially resolved is when the explosion likely occurred. After the Titan was reported missing, the Navy went back and analyzed its acoustic data and found an anomaly on June 18 that was consistent with an explosion or explosion in the general vicinity of where the ship was operating when communications were lost, an official said. top US Navy. official.
The Navy passed the information on to the Coast Guard, which continued its search because the data was not considered conclusive, according to the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss a sensitive acoustic detection system.
The Titan departed at 8 a.m. on June 18 and was reported delayed that afternoon about 435 miles (700 kilometers) south of St. Johns, Newfoundland. Rescue teams rushed in with ships, planes and other equipment to the area.
Any shred of hope that remained of finding the crew alive was dashed early Thursday when the Coast Guard announced that remains had been found near the Titanic.
Killed in the explosion were Rush; two members of a prominent Pakistani family, Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman Dawood; British adventurer Hamish Harding; and Titanic expert Paul-Henri Nargeolet.
Questions about the divers’ safety were raised by a former company employee and former passengers.
|
Sources
2/ https://apnews.com/article/titan-submersible-investigation-91bde867ef100c769f1dbe293f2b3020
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The international group of agencies is investigating the loss of the diver carrying 5 people to the Titanic
- How low can he go? Sunak’s approval rating hits ‘worst level ever’
- Amir Hamzah: the dismissal of President Joko Widodo fulfills the requirements of the 1945 Constitution
- SPOTLIGHT ON ENTERTAINMENT: Squid Lips in Melbourne will host the 13th annual Summer Bash on July 15
- Brandon’s Blue, Sioux Falls’ Moran are inducted into SD tennis hall
- Stock Market Today: Asian Stocks Mixed, Oil Prices Stable After Russia’s Armed Rebellion Crackdown
- Last Week’s Most Read RTIH Retail Technology Articles — Retail Technology Innovation Hub
- Trump lead grows after indictment, factor continues to be thorn in Biden’s side with voters: poll
- Quinn Simmons Takes Solo Victory at US Pro Road Race Nationals
- The Mindful Fashion Circular Design Award will celebrate circular solutions in fashion
- Asad Qaiser’s family reach UK after ‘raid’ on their home – Pakistan
- Biden and Modi talked about China but not the climate