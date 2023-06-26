The international group of agencies is investigating the loss of the diver carrying 5 people to the Titanic

An international group of agencies is investigating the loss of the Titan submersible seeking to determine what caused it to explode while carrying five people on the Titanic.

Investigators from the U.S. Coast Guard, the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board, the Transportation Safety Board of Canada, the French marine casualty investigation board and the UK’s Maritime Accident Investigation Branch are working closely with together in the investigation of the June 18 accident that attracted worldwide attention.

Evidence is being collected in the port of St. Johns, Newfoundland, in coordination with Canadian authorities.

On Sunday, US Coast Guard Capt. Jason Neubauer, the agency’s chief investigator, said at a news conference that rescue operations from the seabed in the North Atlantic are continuing and they have mapped the accident site.

He did not give a time frame for the investigation.

The Coast Guard Board may make recommendations to prosecutors to pursue civil or criminal sanctions as appropriate.

My main goal is to prevent a similar occurrence by making the necessary recommendations to advance the security of the maritime domain worldwide, said Neubauer.

The US Coast Guard announced Thursday that debris from the diver had been found approximately 1,600 feet (488 meters) from the wreck of the Titanic on the ocean floor.

The submarine Titan exploded on her way to visit the wreck of the Titanic, killing all five on board. The wreckage was located about 12,500 feet (3,810 meters) underwater.

On Saturday, the Transportation Safety Board of Canada said it has launched an investigation into the diver’s loss and has spoken with those who traveled on the Titans’ mother ship, the Polar Prince.

Authorities from the US and Canada began the process of investigating the cause of the underwater explosion and are facing questions about who is responsible for determining how the tragedy unfolded.

“We are conducting a safety investigation in Canada given that this was a Canadian-flagged vessel (Polar Prince) that departed from a Canadian port and was involved in this incident, albeit in international waters,” said Kathy Fox, chair of the board of transport. Other agencies may choose to conduct investigations.

The Polar Prince left Newfoundland on June 16, towing the ill-fated Titan. There were 41 people on board the ship, 17 crew members and 24 others, including Titan’s five-person crew.

Fox said the Canadian Transportation Safety Board will share the information it collects with other agencies, such as the US National Transportation Safety Board and the US Coast Guard, within the limits of Canadian law. Voice recordings and witness statements are protected under Canadian law, she said.

We don’t want to duplicate efforts. We want to cooperate, she said.

Canadian Mounted Police also announced Saturday that they are studying the circumstances leading to Titan’s death to decide whether a full investigation is warranted. That full investigation will only be done if it appears that criminal, federal or provincial law may have been violated, officials said.

The Coast Guard led the initial search and rescue mission, a massive international effort likely to cost millions of dollars . The Coast Guard does not charge for search and rescue, nor do we link the cost to human life, said Adm. John Mauger, of the First Coast Guard District.

OceanGate Expeditions, the company that owned and operated the Titan, is based in the US, but the submersible was registered in the Bahamas. OceanGate is based in Everett, Washington, but closed when Titan was found. Meanwhile, the Titans’ mother ship, the Polar Prince, was from Canada, and those killed were from England, Pakistan, France and the US.

Deep sea investigations promise to be long and arduous. How the overall investigation will proceed is complicated by the fact that the world of deep-sea exploration is not well regulated.

A key part of any investigation is likely to be the Titan itself . The Titan was not registered as a US vessel or with international agencies that regulate safety. And it was not classified by a marine industry group that sets standards on matters such as hull construction.

OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush, who was piloting the Titan when it exploded, had complained that regulations could hinder progress.

One question that seems at least partially resolved is when the explosion likely occurred. After the Titan was reported missing, the Navy went back and analyzed its acoustic data and found an anomaly on June 18 that was consistent with an explosion or explosion in the general vicinity of where the ship was operating when communications were lost, an official said. top US Navy. official.

The Navy passed the information on to the Coast Guard, which continued its search because the data was not considered conclusive, according to the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss a sensitive acoustic detection system.

The Titan departed at 8 a.m. on June 18 and was reported delayed that afternoon about 435 miles (700 kilometers) south of St. Johns, Newfoundland. Rescue teams rushed in with ships, planes and other equipment to the area.

Any shred of hope that remained of finding the crew alive was dashed early Thursday when the Coast Guard announced that remains had been found near the Titanic.

Killed in the explosion were Rush; two members of a prominent Pakistani family, Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman Dawood; British adventurer Hamish Harding; and Titanic expert Paul-Henri Nargeolet.

Questions about the divers’ safety were raised by a former company employee and former passengers .