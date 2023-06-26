International
Fosun International receives 11 awards including Most Honored Company 2023 by Institutional Investor
Hong Kong, June 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Institutional Investor, an authoritative international financial media published the results of the Asia Executive Team 2023 survey on June 21. Fosun International (stock code: 00656.HK) received 11 awards, including the most honored company for its outstanding industry leadership and outstanding achievements in investor relations, which was a significant improvement over last year.
Institutional Investor is one of the most authoritative media of investment institutions in the world. With high authority and reputation in the industry, it invites certified analysts, fund managers and researchers to evaluate the management teams of all companies listed in Asia every year. This year, a total of 5,660 investors and 814 analysts from 1,488 buy-side and 158 sell-side institutions participated in the survey. The survey covers several core areas of participating companies, including financial disclosure, Investor Relations Services and Communications and Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) as well as attributes for Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), Chief Financial Officers (CFOs) and IR Professionals.
In addition to winning the Most Honorable Company in this year’s survey, Fosun International also received 10 awards, including Best CFO, Best IR Team, Best IR Professional in the Mainland China category, and Best Board of Directors, Best CEO, Best CFO, Best ESG, Best IR Program, Best IR Team and Best IR Professional in the Small & Midcap category.
Fosun International stood out from the many nominated companies, reflecting recognition of Fosun’s corporate governance, strategy execution, IR services and communication, and ESG by capital market, especially buy-side and sell-side professionals.
Against the background of stimulating consumption, Fosun’s businesses in various segments have shown a strong upward trend, attracting the attention of investors. In the first quarter of this year, Yuyuan achieved an operating income of 15.244 billion RMB, representing a year-over-year increase of 22.61%; among which, jewelry and fashion, catering consumption and Shede Spirits have shown a clear recovery trend and marked significant growth in operating income. The tourism business saw an even stronger recovery. In the first quarter of this year, the net profit of Fosun Tourism Group (FTG) attributable to the parent company doubled compared to the same period in 2022. During the May Day holiday in 2023, Club Med, Atlantis Sanya and businesses others performed strongly in terms of business volume, occupancy level, average daily room rate and other indicators.
ACTIvE June 8, 2023Fosun International Investor Opening Day 2023 was held on SHANGHAI. It was the first time Fosun International had held a large-scale offline open day after the pandemic. The event attracted more than 100 domestic and foreign investor representatives from BlackRock, JP Morgan Securities, UBS SDIC, Taiping Asset Management, CICC, GF Securities and other institutions to experience the vitality of consumption.
Fosun International’s IR team has maintained frequent and quality communication with domestic and foreign investors for a long time. Despite the impact of the pandemic, she performed nearly 500 road shows in mainland China, Hong Kong SAR, Singapore, Europe AND United States during the year, including more than 40 ESG-themed road shows, to conduct in-depth exchanges with investors. In 2022, domestic and foreign analysts published a total of 28 in-depth research reports, objectively reflecting the development of Fosun.
While growing its business operations, Fosun has always adhered to the values of “self-improvement, teamwork, performance and contribution to society” and has continued to advance in public welfare areas such as global emergency relief, rural revitalization, health, education, culture and art and care for children and teenagers, actively fulfilling corporate social responsibility. Fosun International received an AA MSCI ESG rating and became the only conglomerate in Greater China with such an assessment. Recently, Fosun was ranked among of China Top 100 listed companies in ESG, ranking fifth overall and first among private enterprises. The list of of China The top 100 companies listed in ESG were jointly published by the State Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council (SASAC), the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce (ACFIC), the Institute of Economics of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences ( CASS), China Enterprise Reform and Development Society (CERDS) and other authoritative organizations and departments.
After more than 30 years of development, Fosun has become a global consumer group driven by innovation. Leveraging the long-term core growth engines of “globalization” and “innovation”, Fosun is one of the few domestic companies that is equipped with global operations and investment capabilities, and has accumulated profound technology and innovation capabilities. In the future, Fosun will continue to resolutely fulfill the mission of creating happier lives for families around the world, strive to achieve high company value growth, and reward investors and give back to society.
About Fosun
Fosun was founded in 1992. After more than 30 years of development, Fosun has become a global consumer group driven by innovation. Adhering to the mission of creating happier lives for families around the world, Fosun is committed to creating a global happiness ecosystem that fulfills the needs of one billion families for health, happiness and wealth. In 2007, Fosun International Limited was listed on the main board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (stock code: 00656.HK). Regarding December 31, 2022total assets of Fosun International amounted to 823.1 billion RMB; received an AA MSCI ESG rating and was the only conglomerate in Greater China with such an AA rating.
SOURCE Fosun
