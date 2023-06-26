PSG transfer news, rumours: Lucas Hernandez, Luis Enrique, Xavi Simons and Bernardo Silva

It was another remarkably poor season for Paris Saint-Germain in 2022-23 with their historic 11th French title to show for Christophe Galtier’s time at the helm following UEFA Champions League and Coupe de France failures. The French tactician has been sacked from his role at the Parc des Princes and Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos have both been confirmed to leave. Kylian Mbappe could not let this summer go by without him making headlines and he has indicated to PSG that he has no intention of acting on the final extra year of his contract which makes him a free agent to come to in 2024. Better news on the revenue front with Milan Skriniar lined up from Inter since January and Real Madrid’s Marco Asensio as well as Sporting CP’s Manuel Ugarte set to be officially announced as new signings. Lee Kang In has also been linked with the French capital side, while Julian Nagelsmann established himself as the favorite to be the head coach only to seemingly withdraw. Luis Enrique is now the firm favorite to be named PSG’s new tactician, while Xavi Simons, Cher Ndour and Lucas Hernandez could be some of the next names to follow him out the door. Just your usual Paris summer transfer window, then

Mbappe’s captain?

June 25 — Luis Enrique and Kylian Mbappe are said to be meeting to discuss the future of the PSG project. and the Spanish tactician could offer the Frenchman the captain’s armband as part of his plan of attack. Mbappe is key to the Parisians’ ambitions regardless of the manager and speculation has been strong for Real Madrid once again this summer. Enrique making Mbappe as integral to the club as he is to the country – he already captains Les Bleus – could be a way to immediately lure the French superstar.

Lucas Hernandez in?

June 25 — Bayern Munich’s Lucas Hernandez has verbally agreed personal terms for a move to PSG., according to CBS Sports football insider Fabrizio Romano, with talks expected to progress this coming week. The Frenchman has been told to extend his contract with the German giants or leave and Paris could now be Hernandez’s new home as PSG’s defense gets a much-needed overhaul.

The future of Luis Campos and Achraf Hakimi

June 24 — The future of PSG sporting adviser Luis Campos has been the source of much speculation as he continues to share the job with Celta Vigo, where Rafa Benitez has just been appointed as manager. The Portuguese transfer guru is not expected to leave the Parc des Princes immediately and has already listed many of the moves PSG will undertake in the coming days and weeks. Meanwhile, Achraf Hakimi’s agent, Alejandro Camano, has reconfirmed that his client is not thinking of leaving Paris. and told AS that the Morocco international is focused on the French champions: “Paris is 100% on his mind — it’s our project. Campos has all my respect and confidence for the future. I think he will turn things around .. from there we will see what the future holds for Achraf”.

Marcus Thuram and Cher Ndour moves

June 23 — A mixed day for PSG with the news that Marcus Thuram rejected a move to Paris as well as RB Leipzig and Milan in favor of joining bitter rivals AC Inter. However, the best news for PSG is this Cher Ndour has agreed to join the French champions from SL Benfica and the midfielder will arrive at the Parc des Princes on a free transfer.

Leandro Paredes for Luis Enrique

June 23 — Could the returning Leandro Paredes have provided the strongest confirmation that Lusi Enrique will take over as PSG’s new manager? The 2015 UEFA Champions League winner is expected to take over from Christophe Galtier with the Argentine midfielder returning to Paris after an unsuccessful loan spell with Juventus. Paredes is expected to be sold this summer, but the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner doesn’t see a Boca Juniors comeback happening now and thinks Luis Enrique would be a good fit for PSG: “We’ll see with PSG. ” he told TyC. “Returning to Boca Juniors is not an option today, of course it will be for later. Luis Enrique would do very well at PSG, everyone is talking about him.”

Is Xavi Simons back?

June 21 — PSG want to repatriate Xavi Simons after an excellent season with PSV Eindhoven and the French giants could bring the Dutch international back to the Parc des Princes for just $6.5 million thanks to an agreement in his current contract. PSG can act on the deal once July starts, but the decision rests with Simons, who will be able to decide where his future lies based on the project presented to him if Les Parisiens move. A handful of clubs including Manchester United, Arsenal, Brighton and Hove Albion, Tottenham Hotspur, Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig are keeping a close eye on his situation and he could achieve much, much more than he has it cost PSG to bring him back.

Bernardo remains a priority

June 21 — Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva is a key transfer target for PSG this summer, but there hasn’t been much progress on the Portuguese at the moment. Clubs in Saudi Arabia are lining up to try to sign him while Barcelona are unlikely to be able to do so with FFP issues, but Silva will have the final say on his future and City are reluctant to lose him and I hope he stays.

Not for Arda Guler

June 21 — Fenerbahçe’s Arda Guler is one of the hottest young talents in the transfer market this summer, but PSG are unlikely to be one of the clubs fighting for the Turkish international gem. There are no negotiations between the parties as the Turkish giants are desperately trying to keep him for at least another year.

Luis Enrique is likely to be the next coach

June 18 — Luis Enrique has long been a potential candidate for the role, and CBS Sports understands he had first held talks with the club before Julian Nagelsmann’s name emerged as a contender. Now with Nagelsmann out of the race, It is the Spanish technician who is likely to get the jobwith final negotiations ongoing and a deal to be formalized only after PSG have announced Galtier’s sacking.

Contact of Sergio Conceicao

June 17 — FC Porto coach Sergio Conceicao is the latest name to be linked with PSG following Julian Nagelsmann news with the Portuguese familiar with Ligue 1 from his respected 2016-17 stint with FC Nantes. The 48-year-old has won the league and cup double three times since arriving at the Estadio do Dragao in 2017 and has been named Portuguese coach of the season three times. The former Portugal international has been linked with a number of clubs in recent years, most notably in Italy where he spent most of his playing career. According to CBS Sports sources, contact between PSG sports advisor Luis Campos and Conceicao’s agent Jorge Mendes has already taken place.

Julian Nagelsmann retires

June 16 — Despite emerging as the early favorite to succeed Christophe Galtier as head coach, Julian Nagelsmann and PSG ended up breaking off negotiations. The German tactician and the French champions disagreed on key details and Les Parisiens chose to continue talks with another candidate. Luis Enrique and former PSG midfielder Thiago Motta had been linked with the role in the months before Galtier’s sacking.

Bernardo Silva’s interest

June 13 — A name high on PSG’s list of priorities this summer is that of Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva and the Champions League winner is said to already be the subject of intense bids from Les Parisiens. In L’Equipe’s report, Marco Verratti was mentioned as a possible weight in the deal while Gianluigi Donnarumma and Warren Zaire Emery have also thrown their names into the ring.

Lee Kang In medicine

June 13 — On the same day as the Mbappe surprise news, French reports had linked PSG as close to signing Lee Kang In to the point where the representative of South Korea had undergone a medical examination. None of the French champions’ summer deals have been formalized yet, but the 22-year-old could join Skriniar, Asensio and Ugarte in arriving at the Parc des Princes this summer.

Mbappe’s new drama

June 13 — Just two days after the news about Neymar came the bombshell Mbappe will not extend his stay at PSG beyond 2024 which puts the club under pressure to sell him this summer to avoid losing him for free. The French superstar insists he is happy to stay in Paris but dismissed reports he had discussed a new long-term deal after Real Madrid were once again positioned through president Florentino Perez.

Neymar can go to Saudi Arabia

June 11 — PSG’s next big transfer update came with a delegation from Saudi Arabia visiting Paris to ascertain the possibility of a summer move for the Brazilian superstar. Messi picking Inter Miami in Major League Soccer just days ago opened the door for Neymar to become the new face of the Saudi Pro League project alongside the likes of Karim Benzema and N’Golo Kante, who have joined Cristiano Ronaldo in the Middle East.

Christophe Galtier was fired

June 6 — Galtier was not given much of a stay of execution as PSG opted to ax the Frenchman just three days after the season-ending defeat to Clermont. His sacking was in the works since the UCL and Coupe de France exit and Former Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann quickly emerged as the favorite to replace Galtier.. The German immediately came close to a comeback with Tottenham Hotspur, but his patience rewarded him with a potential immediate return to the Champions League.

Early movements

June 5 — Marco Asensio and Manuel Ugarte agreements have not been completed. Just three days after the end of the Ligue 1 season, PSG sporting adviser Luis Campos was busy lining up the first deals of the summer to go along with Skriniar’s arrival. Asensio broke away from Real as a free agent, while Chelsea and former manager Mauricio Pochettino battled it out to sign Ugarte from Sporting. Both players underwent medical tests on the same day and it looked like Parisien’s renovation was off to a strong start.

Departments of Sergio Ramos

June 2 — Saying goodbye at the same time as Messi was Ramos, who PSG confirmed would be leaving just 24 hours after the Messi news. The former Spanish representative was appreciated by the club for his time in Paris and thanked for his contribution despite the last two years being far from success on the pitch. Like Messi, he went 90 in his last outing and even managed to open the scoring after 16 minutes.

Lionel Messi says goodbye

June 1 — The big news everyone was bracing for came before the final match of the Ligue 1 season when Galtier confirmed that Messi would play his last game with PSG in the house of Clermont. The Frenchman probably knew it would also be his farewell, but the legendary Argentinian’s last outing at the Parc des Princes was the big story and it ended in the right way with the champions blowing a two-goal lead to lose 3-2 against their middle table. the visitors.

Kylian Mbappe statement

May 28 — PSG’s transfer window appeared to get off to a quiet start when Mbappe announced he was receiving his latest UNFP Player of the Year award for the 22-23 season. he would stay for the 23-24 season. Two weeks later, that is now moot, but PSG had just wrapped up their Ligue 1 title defense at that point and the Frenchman had yet to throw Les Parisiens’ plans into disarray. Messi was absent watching Coldplay in Barcelona and pondering his future, while the club was still coming to terms with the shock news that goalkeeper Sergio Rico had been seriously injured in a horse-riding accident.