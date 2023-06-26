International
Cheap Flights from Sacramento International Airport (SMF) to Newport News International Airport (PHF)
Flight schedule from Sacramento International Airport to Newport News International Airport
Flight information.
Weekly schedule
-
AA2464
American Airlines
22:24
CPS
06:11
CLT
–MTWTFSSearch
-
AA6025
American Airlines
09:04
CLT
10:32
PHF
SMTWTFS
-
AA2257
American Airlines
23:59
CPS
06:03
ORD
SMTWTFSSearch
-
AA793
American Airlines
07:20
ORD
10:25
CLT
SMTWTFS
-
AA6028
American Airlines
13:29
CLT
14:55
PHF
SMTWTFS
-
AA3141
American Airlines
08:30
CPS
10:08
LAX
SMTWTFSSearch
-
AA1303
American Airlines
11:46
LAX
19:36
CLT
SMTWTFS
-
AA5938
American Airlines
22:29
CLT
23:54
PHF
SMTWTFS
-
AA3141
American Airlines
08:30
CPS
10:08
LAX
SMTWTFSSearch
-
AA1966
American Airlines
14:00
LAX
21:54
CLT
S–TWTFS
-
AA5938
American Airlines
22:29
CLT
23:54
PHF
SMTWTFS
-
AA2860
American Airlines
17:06
CPS
19:00
PHX
–MTWTFSSearch
-
AA528
American Airlines
22:15
PHX
05:17
CLT
SMTWTFS
-
AA6025
American Airlines
09:04
CLT
10:32
PHF
SMTWTFS
-
AA2257
American Airlines
23:59
CPS
06:03
ORD
SMTWTFSSearch
-
AA2194
American Airlines
12:14 p.m
ORD
15:11
CLT
SMTWTFS
-
AA6053
American Airlines
16:16
CLT
17:40
PHF
SMTWTFS
-
AA2257
American Airlines
23:59
CPS
06:03
ORD
SMTWTFSSearch
-
AA2194
American Airlines
12:14 p.m
ORD
15:11
CLT
SMTWTFS
-
AA6139
American Airlines
18:10
CLT
19:36
PHF
––TWTFS
-
AA2257
American Airlines
23:59
CPS
06:03
ORD
SMTWTFSSearch
-
AA1792
American Airlines
16:43
ORD
19:39
CLT
SMTWTFS
-
AA5938
American Airlines
22:29
CLT
23:54
PHF
SMTWTFS
-
AA2257
American Airlines
23:59
CPS
06:03
ORD
SMTWTFSSearch
-
AA450
American Airlines
18:25
ORD
21:35
CLT
S–TWTFS
-
AA5938
American Airlines
22:29
CLT
23:54
PHF
SMTWTFS
|
