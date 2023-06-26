With record heat and drought, Spain Catalonia faces perfect fire conditions | News, Sports, Jobs

SOLSONA, Spain (AP) – Surveying the nearly dry pine-covered hills that stretch to the Pyrenees in the distance, Asier Larranaga has reason to be on guard.

This part of northeastern Spain is, like large parts of the Mediterranean country, primed for wildfires due to the deadly combination of a prolonged drought, record high temperatures and increasingly dense forests unable to adapt to a rapidly changing climate.

Larranaga is one of the main fire analysts for Catalonia’s fire brigade tasked with protecting the region’s homes and landscapes. While it’s thankful that some desperately needed rain has finally fallen in recent weeks, it’s poised for the worst – unless July and August buck Spain’s historic trend of being the hottest and driest months of the year. year.

“If we have a normal summer … and low humidity conditions combined with high temperatures, then we will see fires that quickly expand beyond our suppression capacity. And for areas where it hasn’t rained in May and this month, we could see these types of fires as early as next week,” Larranaga told The Associated Press in the rural town of Solsona, about two hours north of Barcelona.

Spain suffered the biggest fire losses of any European Union country last year, amid a record-hot 2022. Four people, including a firefighter, died in flames that consumed 306,000 hectares. And with Spain sweltering under a record hot spring, it is again leading the continent in 2023 with 66,000 hectares turned to ash. Now firefighters like Larranaga across Spain are preparing for a possible summer scorcher.

The fires coincide with Catalonia and much of southern Spain dealing with the brunt of a drought that began last year and has only recently been eased somewhat by rainfall. Central reservoirs for Catalonia, which provide water to around six million people, including Barcelona, ​​are still only at 29% of capacity and water restrictions remain in place.

Climate change is playing a direct role in the spread of these fires, experts agree. Rising temperatures have made plants accustomed to milder weather vulnerable to both pestilence and fire. Spain, like the rest of the Mediterranean, is predicted to warm faster than the global average. Spain saw wildfires that showed the virulence of a summer outbreak that erupted as early as March. Northern Europe is also battling drought-fueled blazes.

Larranaga, 52, is a member of Catalonia’s GRAF, its elite firefighting unit. Members of the Catalan fire brigade are currently helping in Canada as part of a Spanish contingent sent to fight massive fires that have sent smoke over the United States and as far as Europe.

Larranaga was in Solsona to oversee a training session by the local fire brigade. The practice involved simulating a defensive maneuver of last resort used in cases where firefighters are trapped by flames. They clear an area of ​​vegetation and take shelter in their truck, which is equipped with a sprinkler. Firefighters said they hope it’s a maneuver they’ll never have to use.

Solsones County, home to Solsona and its 9,000 residents, usually doesn’t have large fires thanks to storms generated by the Pyrenees. But the downside is that its forests build vegetation, or “fuel” for potential fires, that become vulnerable to a lightning strike, a spark from agricultural machinery or arson. In 1998 a fire engulfed 27,000 hectares in the country. Now Larranaga is worried the landscape is about to ignite again.

“Fires in these conditions can be very intense like the big ones we’re seeing in Canada,” he said. Larranaga added that his worst-case scenario is “a situation where you have people, panicking, trying to escape, who put themselves in danger because access roads go through wooded areas,” evoking memories of a tragedy in neighboring Portugal when it was over. 60 people lost their lives in a fire disaster in 2017.

Catalonia’s firefighters were tested last year by fires that broke out just as the official fire season began in mid-July.

That close call, Fire Chief David Borrell said, motivated their decision to increase the fire campaign to four months from three and start it a month earlier. This means more manpower and more aircraft over a longer period of time.

Borrell said this new generation of more powerful fires has led to two changes in the way they are fought. First, it is no longer possible to simply “attack” a fire, firefighters must wait for it and, if necessary, sacrifice unfavorable terrain – whether due to its position in relation to wind, access or vegetation – if it means keeping firefighters from exhausting themselves or even risking their lives.

“The second change is how to deal with simultaneous fires without being overwhelmed,” Borrell told the AP at the high-tech headquarters of the Catalan fire department near Barcelona. “If you go completely against the fire, then you will not be able to withstand a second one, and with a third fire it collapses. So, to avoid this, we consider everything in one process. This is a major shift in strategy that we started last year. And for me it’s a game changer.”

The challenge, however, is still daunting with summer now here.

As well as turning the terrain into a lightbox, the drought is complicating the ability of firefighters to work: some of Catalonia’s reservoirs have been declared unusable for water-dropping planes due to the lack of low water levels.

“If we didn’t have the rain we saw in May, we would now be in a big fire campaign,” Jordi Pages, a wildfire expert for the Pau Costa Foundation, a Barcelona-based fire awareness nonprofit.

“But we still had a spring with below-average rainfall, so we can expect an intense summer.”