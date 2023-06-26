International
The Ogiek case: protecting an indigenous community in Kenya
In Kenya, the Mau Forest is the ancestral home of an indigenous community called the Ogiek people. The Ogiek community consists of 20,000 members, about 15,000 of whom reside in the larger Mau forest complex, a land mass of about 400,000 hectares. The Ogieks are divided into clans, they have their own language and their own social norms and ways of life. As a hunter-gatherer community, the Ogiek have depended for centuries on the Mau forest for their habitat and as a source of livelihood.
But in October 2009, the Kenya Forest Service ordered the eviction of the Ogiek community from the Mau forest within 30 days. The Kenyan government knew that the Ogieks had occupied lands in the Mau Forest since ancient times, yet they refused to recognize them as an indigenous population that needed to be protected.
The following month, the Center for Minority Rights Development (CEMIRIDE) and the International Minority Rights Group (MR), two NGOs acting on behalf of the Ogiek community of the Mau Forest, filed a complaint with the African Commission on Human and Peoples’ Rights, which in turn transferred the case to the African Court on Human and Peoples’ Rights in 2012.
After the African Court was seized, it ordered the Kenyan government to immediately restore the restrictions it had placed on land transactions in the Mau Forest complex as a provisional measure, to prevent the Ogiek people from further irreparable harm while the case was investigated.
ACTIvE May 26, 2017The court reached a DECISION on this matter and found that Kenya had violated rights of Ogiek communities. The court said the Kenyan authorities should not have evicted the Ogieks from their ancestral lands against their will and should not have deprived them of the disposal of food produced on these lands. By doing so, they violated their right to land and their right to dispose of the wealth and natural resources of their land.
The judges also acknowledged that the evictions made it impossible for the Ogieks to continue their religious practices, which are all linked to religious sites in the Mau Forest, and this greatly affected their ability to continue their traditions. Furthermore, Kenya had not recognized the Ogiek as an indigenous community, while they recognized other distinct communities such as the Maasai, and had denied them the special protection available to these other communities. Therefore, the state had discriminated against the Ogieks and denied them the rights to freely practice their religion and culture.
ACTIvE June 23, 2022The court further BOOKED Kenya to pay compensation to the Ogiek for the material and moral prejudice they suffered, and to take all necessary measures, legislative and otherwise, to identify, demarcate and title the Ogiek ancestral land and give them title collective for such land. Where concessions or leases have already been granted for portions of such land, the Court ordered the Kenyan authorities to initiate consultation between the Ogiek and other interested parties in order to reach an agreement on the return of such land or the continuation of their lease operations. or royalties. and benefit sharing with Ogiek. The court also ordered Kenya to guarantee full recognition of the Ogiek as an indigenous people of Kenya and to take all measures to protect the Ogiek’s right to be effectively consulted in relation to all development projects , conservation or investment in its land.
After years of struggle with the national authorities, the Ogiek were finally recognized as an indigenous community, with rights in the Mau forest and religious and cultural specificities to be protected. For the NGOs that brought the case and for many observersthis is one HISTorIcaL case, which brings a beacon of hope for the advancement of the rights of indigenous people or other minorities in Kenya and beyond.
[Post judgment: between the issuance of the judgment on merits in 2017 and the judgment on reparations in 2022, violations of the Ogieks rights continued. Now that Kenya has just been ordered to take specific measures as reparations a few months ago, we will have to monitor how this is implemented, it is too soon to tell.]
[1] Violations of Articles 1, 2, 8, 14, 17, 21 and 22 of the African Charter
