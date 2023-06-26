Loughborough event celebrates Armed Forces community – Latest News – News Updates





Picture shows Cllr Louise Jones, council lead member for Climate Action, Net Zero, Property and Assets with responsibility for the Armed Forces, and Mayor of Charnwood, Cllr Margaret Smidowicz at the Armed Forces Day event in Loughborough on 24 June 2023 . Visitors to Loughborough helped mark Armed Forces Day on Saturday 24th June. Charnwood Borough Council organized an event in Loughboroughs Market Place for residents to attend to show their appreciation for the armed forces community. The council, with the involvement of local traders and businesses, organized great entertainment for all visitors from 10am to 3pm. Loughborough Army Reserve Centre, the Royal British Legion and the Land Rover Club were in attendance. The popular vintage vehicles made a welcome return and were admired by adults and children alike. Mayor of Charnwood, Councilor Margaret Smidowicz, attended the event and spoke to residents and representatives from across the armed forces community. The Mayor said: It was an honor to take part in the Armed Forces Day celebrations in Loughborough. Year after year, the people of Charnwood come out to show support for the armed forces community, and it’s great to see. Everyone involved in the event, from traders and business owners to the various bands and regiments, put a lot of effort into making the day a memorable one, which was demonstrated by the number of people who attended and showed their support for anyone who serves or has. have ever served their country. Councilor Louise Jones, the council’s lead member for Climate Action, Net Zero, Property and Assets with responsibility for the Armed Forces, said: Thank you to everyone who attended the Armed Forces Day event, as well as all traders and representatives from the armed forces. community who helped make this event such a success. As a former member of the Armed Forces myself, I know that the Armed Forces community appreciates the continued support of Charnwood residents and people across the UK and further highlights why events like this are so important. Armed Forces celebrations kicked off earlier in the week on Monday 19th June when the flag raising ceremony took place at Loughborough Town Hall. The ceremony began with a short speech by Lieutenant David Wyrko Esq DL, who thanked those present and paid tribute to all who serve or have served in His Majesty’s Armed Forces. The Mayor paid her respects to the Armed Forces community and those who have sacrificed their lives for their country, before a prayer from the Chaplain of the Royal British Legion, the Revd. Wendy Dalrymple concluded the ceremony. Captain Ben Wing led an Armed Forces flag salute with representatives from Loughborough Army Reserves, 159 Regiment, Royal Logistic Corps, Royal British Legion and 2229 Squadron Royal Air Force Cadets Loughborough. Photographs taken at both events can be viewed at www.charnwood.gov.uk/AFD. Charnwood Borough Council signed the Armed Forces Convention in 2013 and works to help develop and support the Armed Forces community and ensure that military personnel do not face any disadvantage as a result of their service. For more information on Armed Forces Day visit www.armedforcesday.org.uk or follow #saluteourforces on social media. To keep up to date with the latest news on events, sign up for the Council’s email alerts at www.charnwood.gov.uk/alerts or follow us on our social media channels @CharnwoodBC.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.charnwood.gov.uk/news/2023/06/26/event_in_loughborough_celebrates_the_armed_forces_community The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos