When my family adopted our dog Hyko five years ago, we immediately got pet insurance with ManyPets. They are many rated, so I thought it was a safe place, if expensive, option, at 530.
We went for more expensive whole life insurance so that we were covered for chronic conditions, not just occasional accidents or illnesses. This turned out to be a smart move as he had his first seizure shortly after we adopted him.
After some tests, we discovered that Hyko would be on epilepsy medication for the rest of his life. We weren’t Very worried though, because ManyPets promised you wouldn’t be singled out for making a request in a renewal email to us.
For the first few years, it seemed as if this were the case as price increases were manageable (653 in 2020 and 833 in 2021). That was until 2022, when the cost of the policy rose by more than 500 to 1,353.
Then this month I got the renewal email I’d been dreading. The annual cost has doubled to 2,692 and we cannot change providers due to their pre-existing conditions.
Hiko is almost 10 and will it will probably live for another three to five years. We fear what future price increases may look like and the difficult decisions we may have to make. They were at a loss as to what to do.
LL, London
Pet care is an expensive business, as you’ve discovered, but the insurer you’ve chosen comes highly recommended, with ManyPets rated as a Best Buy in Who?s consumer group recently pet insurance guide.
ManyPets says there are a number of factors that go into price increases, including the dog’s age, breed and changes in our assessment of a pet’s risk of becoming ill in the future. He adds: In the past year inflation has been a big factor and this has affected veterinary care and drug costs; this inflation affects all our customers but the extent of this will depend on the age and circumstances of the pets.
Hyko’s advanced years (he’s 10 this year) are an important part of this picture as, according to Go Compare, owners can expect the cost of their insurance to increase by an average of 110% when their dog turns eight years old. This helps to explain the pattern you saw.
You had chosen a lifetime policy for Hyko, which is the most comprehensive and therefore the most expensive you can buy. There are cheaper options, but your choice is limited due to his pre-existing condition. However, there are still things you can do, as with any type of insurance, to reduce the cost, including reducing your level of cover or accepting a higher excess. Given the anxiety caused by an unexpected vet bill, these are tough decisions to make. In the end you chose a reduced limit of 4000 requests. It more than covers his drug costs and at 1604 per year that’s a saving of more than 1000 for your family.
We welcome letters but cannot respond individually. Email us at [email protected] or write to Consumer Champions, Money, the Guardian, 90 York Way, London N1 9GU. Please include a daytime phone number. Submission and publication of all papers is subject to our terms and conditions
