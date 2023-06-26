Teen who died on Titanic submarine brought Rubik’s Cube to try to break world record





Suleman Dawood, the 19-year-old who died on the Titan submersible along with his father and three others, had brought a Rubik’s Cube on the trip in hopes of breaking a world record, his mother said. The teenager had applied to Guinness World Records before the mission to see the wreck of the Titanic and was “so excited” to try to solve the puzzle deep in the North Atlantic, his mother, Christine Dawood, told the British broadcaster. BBC news. His father, Shahzada Dawood, had also brought a camera with him to document the record-breaking moment, she said. The comments came as the US Coast Guard launched an investigation into the diver’s explosion, following a saga that captivated the world for days and sparked an extensive search. Christine Dawood said her son loved solving the popular puzzle and often carried a Rubik’s Cube on him, shocking those around him with his ability to solve it in just 12 seconds. He said, “I’m going to solve the Rubik’s Cube 3,700 meters under the sea on the Titanic,” she said. Guinness World Records did not immediately respond to a request for comment from NBC News. Christine Dawood said she had originally planned to go with her husband to see the wreck of the Titanic, but she said the trip was canceled due to the Covid pandemic. Then I pulled back and gave them space to put” her son, “because he really wanted to go,” she said. In an earlier interview with NBC News, Suleman Dawood’s aunt, Azmeh Dawood, said she had told a relative that she was terrified and didn’t feel up to the journey to the Titanic. However, she said, he went on OceanGates’ 22-foot submersible because the ride fell on Father’s Day weekend and he was eager to please his father, who was passionate about Titanic history. The father and son died along with three other men after the submarine they were on suffered what Coast Guard officials called a catastrophic explosion shortly after setting off on a mission to view the Titanic, 900 nautical miles east of Cape Cod, Massachusetts, on June 18. Suleman Dawoods’ love of puzzle was also mentioned in an obituary issued by the family. The teenager was remembered by colleagues at Engro Corp., where he had completed a summer internship last year and where his father was vice president, as a tall young man walking around with his beloved Rubiks Cube and a smile on his face. Also killed in the blast were Hamish Harding, a British tycoon living in the United Arab Emirates; French sailor and Titanic expert Mr. Titanic Paul Henri PH Nargeolet; and Stockton Rush, CEO of dive operator OceanGate Expeditions. The Coast Guard said Sunday it had launched a marine board of inquiry. The goal will be to determine what caused the explosion and the deaths of the five people on board, lead investigator Capt. Jason Neubauer said at a news conference. The board can also make recommendations to pursue civil or criminal sanctions to the appropriate authorities, he said. The investigation was in the evidence-gathering phase, which includes salvaging debris and working with Canadian authorities in the port of St. Johns, Newfoundland. After the investigation is complete, the maritime board will issue a report to the Coast Guard with its findings and recommendations.

Daniel Arkin

