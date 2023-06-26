Armed Forces Week a great success

Visitors and residents turned out in their thousands to pay their respects to our service personnel past and present at a week-long celebration in Plymouth, culminating in a spectacular Armed Forces Day in association with international defense company Babcock on Saturday 24 June.

For a city with a proud military history, this was a real opportunity to come together and celebrate.

On Monday 19th June the week opened with the official raising of the Armed Forces flag outside Plymouth Guildhall; followed by a two-day British Army recruitment event with activities, vehicles, simulators and climbing wall.

The sun shone for the participants and spectators of the Rehabilitation Triathlon, organized by the Royal Marines Rehabilitation Center Hasler, sponsored by AECOM and The Royal Marines Charity. The city welcomed around 200 service personnel on recovery duty and veterans to take part in swimming, cycling and racing events with teams from the US and the Netherlands taking full advantage of the stunning art-deco Tinside Lido and the view over Plymouth Hoe.

Congratulations to all who took part and thanks to our delivery partners South West Highways and Plymouth Active.

Plymouth Armed Forces Day took place on Saturday with a full day’s program of shows, parades, demonstrations, entertainment and an evening concert. It was an opportunity to recognize and celebrate the contributions of the Armed Forces both past and present.

Families flocked to the raised villages in the Hoe with visitors from far and wide coming to explore military vehicles and equipment, as well as tackle the Royal Marines’ challenge activities and check out the Army’s weapons displays.

There were dynamic displays in the Royal Navy Village with many talks to RAF recruitment teams to find out more about the careers on offer, with excellent displays from the Emergency Services too, who were on hand to offer advice and explain how and when they use their emergency equipment.

Crowds were mesmerized by three spectacular floats, including: The Air King’s Avenger, which soared over the sea at 700 feet; A400M Atlas Airbus an aircraft which can do the job of three; and the Royal Air Force’s aerobatic display team, the Red Arrows, who flew across the Hoe in formation using their iconic colored smoke trails.

The Veterans Village, sponsored by the Royal British Legion, hosted interactive displays, plus a wide range of charities and organizations offering information, support and advice, including training and recruitment opportunities for ex-Service Personnel.

Families enjoyed the arena’s program of exciting demonstrations, parades and live music. Congratulations to Widey Court Primary School who retained their title of winning the Junior Field Gun tournament, which ran throughout the day and was presented by Vice Admiral Andrew Burns, Fleet Commander of the Royal Navy.

The day ended with a lively free evening concert, sponsored by C&G Catering, which included a series of brilliant performances that had the crowd dancing and singing along, against the stunning backdrop of Plymouth Sound.

Councilor Jemima Laing, Deputy Leader of the Council and Cabinet Member for Children’s Social Care, Culture, Events and Communications at Plymouth City Council, said: Armed Forces Week in Plymouth is not just an opportunity to see athletes from outstanding and to enjoy a day full of family fun, activities and recruitment advice, but also a hugely important week for the people of Plymouth to show support for our military, serving reservists, veterans, cadets and their families and to thank them for the great work they do. “

Paul Watson, Managing Director at Babcocks Devonport site, said: As the main sponsor of Plymouth Armed Forces Day, we were delighted to take part and welcome so many visitors to our interactive stand.

This event grows more popular each year and provides a great opportunity for the community to learn more about the critical role our Armed Forces play in keeping our country safe, something Babcock is extremely proud to support.

Plymouth City Council has a great program of events and festivals taking place this summer, look out for the British Fireworks Championship in partnership with Brittany Ferries August 16th and 17th and Seafest Plymouth sponsored by Eco-Plug September 16th and 17th.

To view the video from Armed Forces Day and for more information about Armed Forces Week, visit plymoutharmedforcesday.co.uk. For more information about Babcock International, visit babcockinternational.com

For more information about other events taking place in the city, visit visitplymouth.co.uk